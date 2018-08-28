Audubon Nature Institute officials said Tuesday night that, in view of neighborhood opposition, they can’t see turning two newly acquired French Quarter wharves into a highly trafficked entertainment venue.
But they said they will need to come up with some plan that would pay for the ongoing costs of turning the site into a public park.
Ron Forman, president and CEO of the institute, told several dozen French Quarter and Marigny residents at a meeting that he had heard their concerns that the Gov. Nicholls Street and Esplanade Avenue wharves might be turned into an outdoor music complex.
He tried to allay fears that such a plan would be in the cards and would bring more congestion and disruption to the areas.
“If you’re talking about a major performance area that’s going to attract thousands of people … I just don’t see any way possible that’s going to be our plan,” Forman said.
The public meeting between Audubon leaders and members of the Vieux Carre Property Owners, Residents and Associates and the Faubourg Marigny Improvement Association served as an unofficial kickoff to what Forman pledged will be extensive public engagement over the coming months to decide how the two wharves should be developed.
The wharves were owned for many years by the Port of New Orleans, which swapped them to the city last year in exchange for the Public Belt Railroad.
At the time, Mayor Mitch Landrieu touted the deal as a way of opening up the last piece of east bank riverfront necessary to create an uninterrupted, 3-mile-long park from Spanish Plaza downriver almost to the Industrial Canal.
The city turned the property over to Audubon to develop. Audubon already operates nearby Woldenberg Riverfront Park and the Aquarium of the Americas.
But talk throughout the process about the need to generate revenue and references to a possible entertainment complex on the site have worried some French Quarter and Marigny residents, who say they’re already overrun with tourists and that a new performance space on the river would exacerbate the problem.
“How much more can we handle or will we be expected to handle?” said Allen Johnson with the Faubourg Marigny Improvement Association.
Several people at the meeting stressed that while they oppose the idea of a performance venue, they would support a passive park with bike and jogging trials, as is the case elsewhere on the riverfront.
Forman said he could not promise there won't be some kind of musical venue on the site, arguing that “we do want to promote music. Music is part of the culture” of New Orleans.
But he suggested such a venue would be limited in scope, given neighborhood concerns.
“We want to do something with that space. What we’re hearing is a need to be passive in what we do,” he said. “We’ve heard that loud and clear.”
That still leaves the problem of how to pay for the upkeep and operations of the park. Forman estimated that the full riverfront park, including Crescent Park in Marigny and Bywater, would cost between $2 million and $3 million a year to operate.
“That's where the idea of an amphitheater came in. That was someone’s idea awhile ago,” he said.
As of yet, there are no firm proposals for how else to pay for the park, Forman said.
“That’s where the public process comes in,” he said. “It has to determine what we’re going to build and how we’re going to maintain it.”