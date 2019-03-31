Two candidates have already lined up to replace the term-limited president of St. John the Baptist Parish, but several more could jump into the race in coming months as local politicians jockey for the parish's top government post.
Natalie Robottom has held the office since 2010, the first woman and first African-American to lead the parish. The election for her successor is set for Oct. 12, the same day as the Louisiana gubernatorial election and state legislative races.
A runoff would be Nov. 16 should no candidate get over 50 percent of the vote in the primary.
On March 21, Robottom’s former chief administrative officer, Randy S. Vincent, announced he was jumping into the race to replace her.
Four days later, Parish Council Chairman Thomas Malik said he’ll be in the race, too, with the District VII councilman seeking higher office after just two years on the council. Malik was elected in 2017 to fill out the term of Buddy Boe, who resigned to join the staff of Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser.
In an interview, Vincent — a Democrat — said his priorities would include looking for additional sources for parish drinking water, reducing pollution and capitalizing on St. John’s position between Baton Rouge and New Orleans as a basis for economic development.
Vincent also touts himself as a businessman, citing experience working with client customer service at Advocate MBNA Bank and serving on boards like the Louisiana Workforce Commission and The Salvation Army.
He said he’s not aware of anyone else from the business community considering a run right now.
Malik — who was the council's lone Republican before recently becoming a Democrat — has similar positions, saying he has a “strategic vision” for the parish that goes far beyond just a four-year parish presidential term. He said a plan to add protected bicycle lanes on Airline Highway would spur the parish's economic development.
Several council members are also looking at a run for the top parish government office.
Councilman-at-large Larry Sorapuru said he hasn’t decided whether he’ll make a run. He said he is still “looking at the numbers” and talking with “allies in the community” before he makes up his mind.
If he doesn’t run for parish president, Sorapuru said he’d seek re-election to his at-large seat.
Term-limited District IV Councilman Marvin Perrilloux said he’s considering a run but doesn’t expect to make a decision until May.
Jaclyn Hotard, who's also term-limited in her at-large seat, said she's still undecided about running for president and hasn't set a timetable to decide.
Councilman Michael Wright — an independent — said last week he's "strongly considering a run" and will likely decide one way or the other in the coming weeks. He is term-limited in his District V seat.
Whoever ends up taking over the top job will be inheriting several projects along with responsibility for managing the parish's $100 million annual budget.
Among them are the construction of a new commercial rail station in LaPlace and overseeing a new system of water meters in the parish.
All of the meters need to be replaced after they failed en masse because the parish failed to change batteries in the previous electronic meters, leading to wildly inaccurate billing estimates.
Robottom helped secure full federal funding for the West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Risk Reduction project, which is set to provide flood protection to LaPlace for the first time in its history. The next parish president will likely be judged at least in part on how smoothly things proceed with that project.
Robottom warns, though, that whoever takes her place will need to quickly get up to speed on the budget and step into “critical projects with little working knowledge of the projects, the process or the people involved.”
“I am extremely concerned about the continuity of these projects and the ability to see them through to completion,” she said.
As for her future, she said that’s still up in the air.
“I am exploring several options for life after leaving office, but a final decision has not been made; however, I expect to remain in public service,” Robottom said.