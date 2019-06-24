Construction is set to start on the final major section of earthen levee in a system that promises to give the west bank of St. Charles Parish protection from a so-called 100-year storm.
Construction will begin later this summer on the nearly $2.4 million Magnolia Ridge levee, after the parish secured funding for the project. It is expected to be completed by September 2020.
The levee is a 2.5-mile stretch, east of Paradis and south of Boutte, of the 33-mile West Bank Hurricane Protection Levee — a project that will close a large gap in hurricane protection for the area between the Davis Pond Freshwater Diversion in Luling and La. 308 in Lafourche Parish.
The upcoming work will raise the level of the current Magnolia Ridge levee, which was constructed in the mid-2000s and has an average elevation of 6.5 feet. It will be raised to 7.5 feet, which is the designed height for all the levee segments in the West Bank system.
The entire system will then be incorporated into the federal Upper Barataria Risk Reduction project, a separate endeavor that is intended to raise the West Bank levees to a height of 12 feet.
The 33-mile project — a series of earthen levees, pumps and improved drainage canals to protect the 27,000 residents of St. Charles’ west bank — is nearly finished, with one section of levee north of Magnolia Ridge finished and another at 98% completion.
A section of levee south of Magnolia Ridge, called the Sunset Drainage District levee, is also part of the West Bank Hurricane Protection Levee system, but its improvements are being overseen through the Lafourche Basin Levee District. Work on that levee is already underway, parish officials said.
Construction on the rest of the system is the responsibility of St. Charles Parish; the price tag for its portion of the project was estimated in 2013 at more than $150 million.
Parish officials did not release a current estimate for the project, but they said they have worked to secure grants from the federal government as a significant funding source.
A total of $42.5 million in grant funding has already been secured, according to parish officials, including the most recent grant of up to $3.5 million for raising the Magnolia Ridge levee and associated projects, such as installing a road at the base of the levee.
The federal funding comes largely through state Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority grants, according to the parish.
Sixteen separate projects make up the West Bank levee system. Most of them involve pumps. Only four of the projects involve earthen levees — the Willowridge levee, which is completed; the Ellington levee, which is 98% complete; the Magnolia Ridge levee; and the Sunset Drainage District levee.
According to parish officials, five of the 16 projects are complete, three are under construction, one is entering construction and seven are scheduled for the future.
“I wish to thank the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority for recognizing the value of the Magnolia Ridge project to our community, and to completing our West Bank Hurricane Protection Levee,” said Parish President Larry Cochran. “We will continue working very hard on hurricane protection, and I assure you that flood protection remains a top priority.”
The contract for construction was awarded to Pontchartrain Partners LLC, of New Orleans, at the Parish Council’s June 17 meeting. Under the contract, the company has 500 days to complete the job.