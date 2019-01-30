Jefferson Parish will receive $32 million in state and federal funding for coastal restoration projects in Grand Isle and Jean Lafitte.
The parish said Wednesday that about $23 million will go toward projects in Jean Lafitte, including $11 million for building levees in the Rosethorne basin area and $11.7 million for the Penn Levee on Goose Bayou.
In Grand Isle, about $10 million will be used for levee beach stabilization repair work.
The funds are Jefferson’s share of the $350 million in funds that Gov. John Bel Edwards committed to coastal projects -- $300 million in federal dollars provided to the state through the Gulf of Mexico Security Act and $50 million in state surplus dollars.
“Protecting and restoring the coastlines in our parish is of the utmost importance and I am pleased to see specific funding being dedicated to these projects,” said Councilman Ricky Templet, whose district includes the targeted areas.
Also, Edwards appointed Chip Kline as the new charman of the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority’s board.
“Jean Lafitte Mayor Kerner, Grand Isle Mayor Camardelle and I are also looking forward to working with Chip Kline in his new capacity as we aim to improve our coastline,” Templet said in the news release.