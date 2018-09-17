New Orleans has long struggled with its laissez-faire culture when it comes to trash. And mayor after mayor has tried to conquer the problem of keeping the city clean.
On Monday, Mayor LaToya Cantrell became the latest, announcing a more than $1 million initiative focused largely on beefing up city services and enforcement along particularly troubled corridors, like Broad Street and St. Claude Avenue.
“Our people should not have to start their day going to and from ... whether it’s work, school or just taking care of their daily business ... on bus stops that are filthy with debris,” she said at a news conference on North Broad, in the 7th Ward. “It’s unacceptable, but this is how we’re allowing our people to start their day. At 5 a.m., 6 a.m. — bus stops full of trash. Unacceptable.”
The first phase of the plan includes placing 100 new trash cans around the city, adding two workers to the Sanitation Department, reopening a recycling station off of Elysian Fields Avenue and installing crime cameras at places where there is frequent illegal dumping, the mayor said.
The next step involves coordinating the “Tiger Team” — a group of leaders from city departments who have been meeting since July. The team will then coordinate efforts across the city, primarily focusing on 12 “major corridors” identified as most in need.
Workers began tackling Broad Street from Poydras Street to Gentilly Boulevard on Monday. Clean-up efforts also were underway on South Claiborne Avenue from Martin Luther King Boulevard to Napoleon Avenue.
Other corridors include:
- Crowder Boulevard (Hayne Boulevard to Chef Menteur Highway)
- St. Claude Avenue (St. Bernard Avenue to Delery Street)
- Wall Boulevard (Gen. de Gaulle Drive to Holiday Drive)
- South Carrollton Avenue (Canal Street to Earhart Boulevard)
- Chef Menteur Highway (Press Drive to France Road)
- North Claiborne Avenue (Jourdan Avenue to Delery Street)
- North Robertson Street (Elysian Fields Avenue to Poland Avenue)
- St. Bernard Avenue (St. Claude Avenue to Gentilly Boulevard)
- Elysian Fields Avenue (North Peters Street to Leon C. Simon Boulevard)
- North/South Claiborne Avenue (Poydras Street to Poland Avenue)
Apart from the corridors, the city will work to eradicate chronic problems like homeless encampments, high grass and graffiti. Especially graffiti.
“We have to remove graffiti in a timely manner, or we will not be able to win the battle,” Cantrell said. “It is going to be a battle, but we’re up to it.”
There will be increased efforts to remove graffiti from all city street signs, trash cans and poles across the city, especially in the French Quarter, where the city has a contractor doing the work.
Stricter enforcement also will come for abandoned cars, littering and uncut grass in residents' yards, among other things.
Any property owner found to be in some sort of code violation on such issues will get a warning, which Cantrell said she may issue herself as she travels around the city.
They will then be given 14 days to comply with the law, and if they don’t, they will be subject to an administrative hearing and a citation.
In order to make all of this citywide effort possible, Cantrell said there will be several new hires in addition to the two Sanitation Department workers as part of the 2019 budget.
Among the additions will be 14 laborers for trash and litter pickup, five equipment operators for street sweepers, two work crews for parks and parkways, two inspectors for code enforcement and an inspector for mosquito and rodent abatement.
But while the city puts in these efforts, Cantrell said, what ultimately needs to happen is a culture change.
“We cannot grow if we don’t have a healthy city,” she said. “We encourage residents to step up, businesses to step up and be held accountable because you too have a responsibility if you’re calling the city of New Orleans your home, so let’s walk the talk together.”