New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration will get up to $150,000 and other support in the coming months to create an employment plan for disadvantaged youth, city officials have announced.
The strategy will be funded as part of a $12 million partnership among the Ballmer Group, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Bloomberg Philanthropies that will provide support to 10 cities in all.
"We are grateful to Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and the Ballmer Group for their support as we work to give young people a foot up on the career ladder," Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montaño said in a statement.
The city will develop and test a youth employment program over the next 18 months. New Orleans must say how well its pilot program worked when the period is up, and must share what it learns with other cities.
The foundations said they launched the initiative after a recent study from a Harvard University think tank, Opportunity Insights, found that only half of American children today will grow up to earn higher salaries than their parents.
That's down from the more than 90 percent of children born in the 1940s whose wages outpaced those of their parents when they grew up.
Opportunity Insights also found that children who grow up in higher-income areas are more likely to earn higher salaries as adults, and are less likely to be incarcerated or become teenage mothers.
New Orleans and the other cities that will receive funding were selected based on their “commitment to addressing economic mobility, willingness to use data and evidence to accelerate their progress, and ability to dedicate a team to accomplish the initiative’s goals,” the foundations said in a statement.
In New Orleans, they said, former Mayor Mitch Landrieu's administration demonstrated that commitment with an "economic opportunity strategy," also with the help of private funding.
That 2014 strategy, aimed at connecting the city's hardest-to-employ residents to jobs, came in response to a 2013 Loyola University study that found more than half of black men in the city were out of work two years earlier.
City Hall's NOLA Youth Works Summer Jobs Program also paid young people a weekly stipend or an hourly salary of between $8 and $10 for up to 30 hours of work per week.
In addition to the funding, local officials will also receive technical support from the nonprofit Results for America, which works with governmental leaders to create evidence-based policies, and the Behavioral Insights Team, which works to improve public services and inform government policies.
City Hall will also be helped by teams at Opportunity Insights at Harvard, the Center for Government Excellence at Johns Hopkins University, the Government Performance Lab at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, and the Sunlight Foundation.