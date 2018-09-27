There’s been no shortage of controversy surrounding the revamp of the Canal Street ferry terminal. So it’s perhaps unsurprising that public officials landed in a tiff over the project this week.
At odds — at least temporarily — were City Councilwoman Kristin Gisleson Palmer’s office and the Regional Transit Authority.
RTA's board was prepared on Tuesday to first cancel an earlier request for bids for the demolition and rebuild of the terminal, and then to have staff prepare an improved bid request.
But Palmer's Chief of Staff Andrew Sullivan, unaware that the mostly procedural vote was underway, rushed into the meeting to complain about the move. Sullivan said the agency should have better advertised its move, since many residents have complained of being kept in the dark about the terminal project.
"I mean, I had to rush over here from another committee meeting, because we just found out about this," Sullivan said. "It’s this sort of, I don’t want to say underhanded —"
"I want you to be really careful about what you are suggesting," RTA Board Chairman Flozell Daniels cut in.
RTA Interim Director Jared Munster then said the move was a "technicality." RTA needed to formally cancel the old bid request, after it already rejected bids from construction firms that were at least twice as much as the $14 million RTA expected to pay.
RTA officials had said last month — in the council transportation committee Palmer heads — that the bid would be axed. They also said future updates would be given at RTA's meetings, which are held in public and advertised a day, if not more, in advance.
The council also advertises its meetings at least a day in advance. It seemed Sullivan was mostly upset he hadn't gotten briefed personally about the change.
RTA was going to instruct its staff Tuesday to begin preparing an RFP that will include a construction expert to advise the design team for the new terminal.
That way, the agency designs something it can actually afford.
Munster said it will be months before any renderings are drawn up, and any designs will get public input before they are finally approved.
But after Sullivan cried foul, RTA instead held off so Munster could present that plan at Palmer's transportation committee Wednesday. And RTA will vote next month on what it wanted to do this week.
Sullivan told The Advocate later his comments about RTA's plans were "a judgment call," as Palmer has long said the ferry redesign process should be transparent. And Palmer chalked up the spat to "confusion on our part."
"We have full faith in your ability to try to wrangle in the public, and get this project moving in a way that is smart and sustainable, and that does not cost too much money," Palmer told Munster in her Wednesday committee.