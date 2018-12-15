A portion of the existing ferry terminal at the foot of Canal Street will be salvaged as officials upgrade that facility.
The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority said last week it would keep the pedestrian bridge that ferry riders now use to get across railroad tracks along the riverfront when trains are passing.
That’s a change from earlier plans to demolish the long-derided terminal and build a new one. Those plans were scuttled by high costs.
The latest potential designs envision either a ramp and a single elevator around the bridge, or two elevators around the bridge.
Either design would satisfy calls made in recent months by some residents for the RTA to revamp the existing structure and save money.
“This is 150 percent better than what was originally proposed to the public,” Councilwoman Kristin Gisleson Palmer said at a meeting Thursday of the council’s Transportation Committee.
Palmer, whose district includes Algiers as well as the French Quarter and other east bank neighborhoods, said the final design should include a ramp so that riders can access the ferries even if elevators become inoperable.
The terminal project has suffered several setbacks. Originally, Mayor Mitch Landrieu and the RTA proposed tearing down the present large but unsightly terminal entirely and replacing it with a smaller, modern structure that would allow greater public access to the city's riverfront near Spanish Plaza.
But residents said that design left them with no protection from rain and no way to cross the railroad tracks when long, slow-moving trains are passing. They also accused the RTA of shutting them out of the design process.
The RTA revised the plans and eventually struck a deal with the Audubon Nature Institute, which operates the adjacent Audubon Aquarium of the Americas and Woldenberg Riverfront Park. They agreed to build a separate pedestrian bridge, at an extra cost of $7.3 million.
But when the agency requested bids from contractors to build the proposed new terminal, the lowest number it received was $26.6 million, almost double its $14 million budget. That did not include the cost of the bridge, which Audubon is handling separately.
Officials said last week they will put the project out to bid again and select a contractor by the spring. That contractor would guide the final design of the structure; the new renderings unveiled last week were preliminary, RTA officials stressed.
Construction is expected to begin in October and be finished by April 2022.
"Using the existing infrastructure so that we can have a bridge over the railroad tracks, which will not then put our passengers and people going to and from work behind a train, is huge," Palmer said.
She pushed the RTA to pick a design that includes both a ramp and an elevator, in case the elevator goes out of service and officials fail to fix it. The city has failed for years to fix the broken escalator that is part of the current terminal.
"We do not trust the ability that the elevator would continually work, and we want to have accessibility (for disabled riders)," Palmer said.