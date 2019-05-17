New Orleans residents will no longer be able to recycle certain plastics, milk cartons and plastic bags at the curb or at the drop-off center, the city announced Friday.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration said curbside recycling will continue and will still collect: aluminum cans; water and soda bottles; milk, juice, detergent and shampoo containers; newspapers, junk mail, phone books, catalogs and office paper; and corrugated cardboard and boxboard, which includes cereal and soft drink boxes.
Items that will not be collected or accepted are plastics labeled #3 through #7. They include: PVC plastics, such as reusable water bottles and salad dressing bottles; LDPE plastic bottles, which often include honey or mustard bottles; polypropyline containers, including yogurt containers, syrup and medicine bottles, straws and caps; and polystyrene materials, which include CD cases and plastic cups and plates.
Plastic bags and wax board items such as juice boxes and milk cartons also will not be accepted.
The changes come in the wake of notification from Republic Services that it is closing the sorting facility in Metairie. There are other local options, but the domestic recycling industry took a hit in March when China, which has been buying recycled materials in the U.S. for years, enacted tougher contamination standards.
About a third of the materials in curbside recycling bins in the U.S. is made up of unrecycleable materials, and the local industry is scrambling to adjust to the loss of the Chinese market, which took in about 40 percent of domestic recycling.
In Jefferson Parish, officials announced that its hauler, Waste Solutions, will continue to collect the recycling through the end of June while a longer-term solution is worked out.
Republic has a sorting facility in Baton Rouge, and there are others in the area, but everyone is experiencing higher costs amid the shakeout.
“We must all do our part to reduce contamination to assist collection, processing and manufacturing companies until new and expanded markets are developed,” said Ramsey Green, Cantrell’s deputy chief administrative officer. “Although contamination from our area has not exceeded generally acceptable levels, it can be reduced further. It is our hope that these actions will assist in extending the life of the city’s recycling programs.”