A three-member panel charged with evaluating Jefferson Parish's inspector general has given the office high marks in the panel's first-ever review.

The clunkily named Jefferson Parish Inspector General's Quality Assurance Review Committee oversees the Office of the Inspector General. The committee has three members, with the Parish Council, the parish president and the parish's Ethics and Compliance Commission each appointing one member.

Those three members — John Benz, Duke McConnell and Jim Letten — delivered a glowing review May 10 to Inspector General David McClintock, calling his office "highly skilled, professional" and "competent."

To complete its review, the committee looked at nine reports produced by the OIG in 2018, ranging from inquiries into public bids to physical security and proposals for changes to parish ordinances.

The committee "unanimously agrees that Inspector General David McClintock and his team are by all accounts and observations highly professional, thorough, ethical and effective," the report said.

The three members did offer eight recommendations for improvements to the office, on issues such as improving security for employees, making reports more readable, exploring conflicts of interest, and working with parish officials to get more responses to the office's findings, especially when there are legitimate disputes of fact.

McClintock fully agreed with six of the recommendations and agreed in part with the other two. He said working with the committee had been a "very positive, productive and professional experience."

It was the second positive review McClintock has gotten in the last two years. In March 2018, the Ethics and Compliance Commission awarded him a four-year extension, which will take him through 2022. He earns a salary of more than $160,000 a year.

McClintock, however, has tangled frequently with other parish officials. He and Parish President Mike Yenni have clashed over the IG's access to parish buildings, offices and personnel. McClintock, for example, has asserted that he has the right to interview parish employees without their supervisors' knowledge.

McClintock was also forced to go to court to get a subpoena related to an investigation he was conducting into Planning Advisory Board member Kirk Usey, who refused to submit to an interview.

McClintock recently produced a report saying the parish needs to better vet candidates for appointments to boards after Usey was found to have two homestead exemptions — including one in Plaquemines Parish — at the time of his appointment to the Jefferson board.

Recently, McClintock also raised the hackles of former Parish Councilman Chris Roberts, who has requested records related to the OIG's confiscation of items from Roberts' offices within hours of Roberts' sudden resignation in late April. Roberts said the raid happened before his resignation took effect and that personal items, over which the OIG has no jurisdiction, had been taken.

Roberts has subsequently been indicted by a federal grand jury on 29 counts of fraud and tax evasion.

The Office of the Inspector General was created in 2013 in the wake of a scandal that brought down former Parish President Aaron Broussard, who went to federal prison on corruption charges. McClintock is the only person to have served as IG for the parish.