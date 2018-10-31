U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise is facing a tough election battle next week.
Not for his own seat in Congress, which he is expected to win comfortably, but for a Republican majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, where he serves as majority whip, the No. 3 GOP leadership position, and is a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump.
Scalise has a massive campaign war chest of almost $9.6 million, which dwarfs those of his five opponents. And throughout the campaign season he has been aggressively campaigning for other members of the GOP while sending more than $2 million to the National Republican Congressional Committee, which helps elect Republicans around the country.
Scalise has also given hundreds of thousands of dollars more to specific congressional candidates.
That generosity could help extend his rapid rise through the House leadership if Republicans manage to retain control there, and there is speculation that Scalise would step into the job of majority leader, with Speaker Paul Ryan retiring.
If Democrats take power in the House, Scalise could retain a high rank in the GOP, but he would be in a far less powerful position with his party in the minority.
Still, he'll first need to best his challengers for the Louisiana 1st Congressional District seat. His opponents argue that far from helping Louisiana, some of his policy positions have harmed the state and its residents.
Those candidates have focused their attention on Republican attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act — better known as Obamacare — as well as a lack of support for policies that they say would help the state’s middle class.
Scalise, a staunch Trump ally who was critically wounded last year when a gunman opened fire on Republican representatives as they practiced for a charity baseball game, defended the record of his party and Trump’s administration, arguing it has grown the economy.
“I think the top priority needs to be continuing to get our economy back on track,” he said. “We’ve been very successful cutting taxes. We’ve got record low levels of unemployment.”
The 1st Congressional District covers southeastern Louisiana, including portions of Jefferson, Orleans, St. Tammany, St. Bernard, Plaquemines, St. Charles, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes.
The election is Tuesday. In the unlikely event no candidate gets more than 50 percent of the votes, a runoff would be held Dec. 8.
An upset in the race for Scalise's seat is unlikely, even if Democrats post gains in other parts of the U.S. In his six elections to Congress, Scalise has never gotten less than 66 percent of the vote in a heavily conservative district.
He has millions of dollars of campaign funds, while his opponents have raised less than $312,000 altogether, with about two thirds of that going to a single candidate.
Even some of his challengers admit that Scalise is well positioned for victory. But they argue that the congressman has ignored issues that directly affect his constituents and is out of step with their needs.
The state Democratic Party and several of the party’s parish committees have endorsed Tammy Savoie, a clinical psychologist and a veteran. She has raised $233,600, by far the most of any of Scalise’s challengers.
Savoie said she sees a state plagued with problems with the economy, health care, violence against women, food insecurity and other issues which she said Scalise and the Republican Congress have worsened by voting against measures that would help people.
“He has been in a position of power for a long time, and what has it gotten Louisiana?” Savoie asked. “He’s put party over people and power over people and special interests over people. He’s lost sight of the fact that the people are hurting.”
In particular, Savoie highlighted Scalise’s votes against raising the minimum wage and his votes for the Republican tax cuts, which she said benefited mainly the wealthy. And criticizing his votes to repeal the Affordable Care Act, she said change is needed to prevent health care from being taken from Louisianians.
Savoie said she would support a "living wage" and a tax structure more beneficial to the middle class and would oppose Trump’s tariffs, which she said are hurting Louisiana businesses. She also called for more funding for education, both for early childhood education and higher teacher salaries.
Savoie said the key to defeating Scalise is ensuring voters know how he has voted. “People have not looked at his record. Once people look at his record, the numbers are on our side,” she said.
That’s also been the approach taken by Democratic candidate Jim Francis, who said he was driven to run after the GOP attempts last year to repeal the Obama health care law. Francis said it is a personal issue for him, as he had to claw his way back financially from a medical-related bankruptcy.
Francis said he favors expanding Medicare and praised Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ expansion of the state’s Medicaid program — which was authorized by Obamacare — for providing health care to hundreds of thousands of people in Louisiana.
Francis, who was an IT director for a toxicology lab in Covington before jumping into the race, said Scalise has failed to improve the lives of the middle class in Louisiana.
“We’re on the bottom of the list as a state on almost every possible demographic measure,” Francis said. “We’ve dropped on that list since he took his seat in 2008.”
Francis said the Republican tax cuts have gone to the wealthy and corporations, and “any little bump the middle class has received from the tax cut is gone.”
Francis called Scalise’s vote to block money that would have gone to election security as “unbelievable,” given Russian attempts to influence the 2016 election.
He also listed a number of other priorities, including tougher campaign finance laws and “sensible gun legislation” including background checks and waiting periods.
“I want real protections for women’s rights, LGBT, racial equality,” Francis said. “I want the middle class to be supported again, I want them to have that sense of upward mobility. I want to raise the corporate tax to back where it was until every corporation shows that they are paying their employees a livable wage.”
For Lee Ann Dugas, a disabled Gulf War veteran, fighting against Republican efforts to cut Social Security for young people and protecting Obamacare policies that prohibit companies from discriminating against those with pre-existing conditions are high on her list of priorities.
“I’m in the same boat with a lot of people. That’s why I relate to people so well,” said Dugas, a Democrat. “I want to provide the voters in my district with a good night's sleep where they can put their head down and they’ll know they’ll be OK.”
Dugas is challenging Scalise for the third time, having run in 2014 and 2016, and said congressional Republicans should be acting as a check on Trump. But instead they, and Scalise in particular, are standing by him despite policies she said are hurting Louisiana residents. For example, she said, tariffs on imports instituted by Trump, which have led to retaliatory taxes on imports from foreign countries including China, have hurt Louisiana.
“The Republicans remain silent while our main industries here, the oil and gas industries, are going to be crushed by the tariffs. Our family farms are going to be crushed,” Dugas said.
Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric; threats to withhold money from police departments that don’t assist federal authorities in identifying undocumented immigrants; and appointment of highly conservative judges also weigh heavily on Dugas.
“They know what he’s doing is wrong, it's un-American, it’s illegal, chipping away at the Constitution, civil and constitutional rights,” Dugas said, referring to Scalise and other members of Congress. “But they stay silent; they don’t say a word.”
Unlike the other challengers in the race, Libertarian Howard Kearney’s critiques of Scalise come from both the right and the left. In mounting his second attempt to unseat Scalise, Kearney said he felt the Republicans have turned their backs on those who want to see lower federal spending, a repeal of Obama’s health care law and an end to foreign interventionism.
“What really inspired me to run was more frustration than anything else,” said Kearney, a computer programmer. “We kept being promised by the Republican Party that they’ll have fiscal restraint and they’ll protect our liberties and our safety, and year after year we don’t find that happening.”
Kearney criticized Republicans for failing to repeal the Affordable Care Act, saying the government should have no role in providing health care and the health insurance system should be deregulated to allow companies to sell policies across state lines.
He also argued against the tax cut bill Republicans passed, calling it a “façade” since they did not cut spending and have increased the country’s debt since then. “Apparently only the government thinks you can reduce taxes and increase spending. It's insanity,” he said.
In keeping with his party’s philosophy, however, Kearney also leveled some critiques against the Republican Party that would not be out of place on the left.
He is critical of U.S. military involvement in foreign countries and government surveillance authorized under the Patriot Act, which was passed after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. And he argued the war on drugs has failed and serves only to put poor people in prison.
The need for the government to do more about climate change is what convinced Frederick “Ferd” Jones, a retired lawyer, to get into the race against Scalise.
The threat of a warming climate will fall particularly hard on southeast Louisiana, with rising sea levels threatening to swamp the area, he said.
“I want my granddaughter to be able to enjoy life and go to her high school prom and all that kind of stuff,” Jones said. “We won’t be able to do that here.”
Jones proposes moving away from coal and other fossil fuels and toward electric vehicles and renewable energy.
Jones is registered as an Independent, a political party in the state, though he said he intended to indicate that he was not affiliated with a party.
Jones also called for strengthening civil rights laws and protections for voting rights.
He said it’s “ridiculous” that the Supreme Court decision in the 2010 Citizens United case argued that corporations should be treated as persons.
For his part, Scalise points to his work securing money for coastal restoration and on continuing to ensure the National Flood Insurance Program remains affordable — two key issues in southeast Louisiana — as among his accomplishments in Congress.
“What’s their plan for the coast when I’ve been successful in getting billions?” he said.
Scalise said he expects Republicans will continue to control the House following this year’s elections and will expand their margin in the Senate, giving them an opportunity once again to try to overturn Obamacare.
He also defended Republican plans to alter Medicare, the health care program for senior citizens, by transitioning the program to a voucher system for young people who are not yet covered by the system.
“Actuaries have said Medicare will go bankrupt if we leave it alone, so why would (we) want to leave it alone and let it go bust?” he said.
Scalise described his opponents as having “radical positions that are out of step with Louisiana.”
“I want to block that kind of radical agenda and keep our country moving forward,” he said.