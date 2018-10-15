With ESPN's College GameDay heading to Pullman, Washington for the Washington State-Oregon game this weekend, it seemed like a no-brainer to have Steve Gleason, arguably one of the most famous Cougars, as the guest picker.

Gleason, however, said he'd decline the honor, if offered, and for good reason: He and his wife, Michel, are expected their second child to be born either Monday or Tuesday.

"We're having our daughter today or tomorrow," Gleason posted on his Twitter account. "I'll be home Saturday with the family. I don't think I've watched Game Day in maybe ten years. The Gleason crew will definitely be tuning in Saturday."

-SG — Steve Gleason (@TeamGleason) October 15, 2018

The Gleasons announced Michel's pregnancy back in July via a picture Michel posted on social media of Steve, their 6-year-old son Rivers and herself on the banks of a river in Idaho, a short drive from where Steve grew up in eastern Washington. In the picture, Michel is wearing a bikini, showing off a baby bump.

Team Gleason spokeswoman Clare Durrett later confirmed the pregnancy, adding that Steve and Michel's baby girl was conceived through in-vitro fertilization. Rivers, born in 2011, was also conceived via in vitro fertilization. The Gleasons have discussed having a second child at least since 2013.

Along with the birth of his daughter, Gleason also said he would decline an invitation to be guest picker in favor of former Cougars teammate Ryan Leaf, who he called "the greatest QB in Cougars football history" for leading the team to the 1997-1998 Rose Bowl.

"At the time, (Leaf) had some 'faults personally & socially,'" Gleason wrote on Twitter. "Since then he has faced some wretched, mostly self-imposed, adversity. Sine then, helped by others, he made the choice to change his life ... He's returned from hell, overcoming life's adversity, by helping others enduring his previous situation. (Ryan Leaf) is the right choice."

