One person is dead after Jefferson Parish firefighters found the victim inside a burning car in a River Ridge apartment complex early Monday, officials said.
According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, residents called 911 around 3:20 a.m. about a vehicle fire at The Creeks apartments. When firefighters arrived they put the fire out and found an unidentified person sitting in the driver's side seat.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A cause of death is unknown, officials said.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 504 364-5300.
More details to come.