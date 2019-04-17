Two companies vying to manage a portion of New Orleans’ public transit system this fall pit experience against enthusiasm in presentations to local transit leaders Wednesday.
Banking on its know-how is Transdev North America, which says its decade-long track record in New Orleans and its global parent company’s vast resources make it the best candidate to handle the city’s next transit contract.
But promising a fresh start is MV Transportation of Dallas, which says its partnerships with a number of firms well-versed in ferry and streetcar operations will bring new perspectives to New Orleans.
A New Orleans Regional Transit Authority committee agreed after five hours of discussion to give Transdev and MV two extra weeks to finetune their proposals.
That committee will meet again in May to issue a formal recommendation on the offers to the full board. The RTA board will make a final decision that same month.
The entire process marks a new chapter for the transit agency, as it will end in a contract that calls for one of those firms to manage only some, not all, of the agency's operations.
The RTA’s incumbent vendor, Transdev, has run all parts of its shop for years.
Stay with the Advocate for more.