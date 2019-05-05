Metairie businessman Larry Katz has withdrawn from consideration to be the interim replacement for former at-large Councilman Chris Roberts, who abruptly resigned Monday.

Katz was one of three people nominated to fill the seat until after this fall’s election. The others are Keith Conley, a former top aide to Parish President Mike Yenni, and Lisa Jennings, director of the Westbank Business and Industry Association.

In an email to the council, Katz cited prior commitments and said that after speaking with his family, he had decided to withdraw.

“While honored by your nomination, upon further reflection and discussions with my family, I have decided to withdraw my nomination effective immediately,” Katz wrote. “I cannot thank you enough for your confidence in me and am sorry that prior commitments have to take precedence over this at this time.”

Katz added that he thought Conley would make a good candidate and urged the council to support him. Councilman Dominick Impastato, who nominated Katz for the interim seat, said Katz notified him that he intended to withdraw on Sunday afternoon. He praised Katz for his years of community service to Metairie and the surrounding area.

“Larry Katz devotes himself to causes every day that benefit the citizens of this parish,” Impastato said. “We are truly lucky that he continues to work in those volunteer roles to help this parish move forward.”

Katz, Conley and Jennings were nominated by members of the council before Friday’s deadline. Candidates for the interim post have until Tuesday to submit résumés and personal statements and the council has up to nine days after that to select one of them.

If the council is unable to make the selection within 30 days, the governor makes the appointment.

Whoever is chosen will take up one of the council’ step at-large seats until January when an elected representative is seated after the fall elections.

Sitting district councilmen Ricky Templet and Paul Johnston have indicated a desire to run for what will be two open at-large seats on the council.

Any interim appointment is prohibited from running for that seat.

The at-large seat came open after the surprising resignation of longtime Councilman Chris Roberts, who was term limited, but resigned due to a federal investigation.