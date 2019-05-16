Restrictions limiting short-term rentals in New Orleans’ residential neighborhoods to properties with a homestead exemption got unanimous support from the City Council on Thursday.

The rules, which have been under discussion for almost a year, still must come back before the council for a final vote in the coming months. But the council’s support on Thursday indicates that key aspects of the new rules are likely to become law.

The council vote came after hours of comments from the public. Residents who argued short-term rentals need to be reined in because they cut into the supply of affordable housing, cause residents to be displaced in favor of housing for tourists and lead to problems with loud parties in neighborhoods. Short-term rental hosts, and owners of businesses that primarily work for them such as maid services, argued that tightening the rules would punish those who had gotten licenses under the old regulations and hurt the city’s economy.

The biggest impact from the proposed changes would likely be on whole-home rentals in residential areas. Those types of rentals were legalized along with other types of short-term rentals under former Mayor Mitch Landrieu, with no restrictions on how many one person could own and operate.

Under the new rules, residential properties would only be allowed to get a short-term rental license if their owner lived on site and had a homestead exemption to prove that the property was their primary residence. Other units on those properties could be rented out to tourists.

Whole-home rentals have been the most common type of short-term rentals in New Orleans. At their height, those types of rentals accounted for more than half the 4,835 licensed short-term rentals in the city.

When the council began its review of the short-term rental rules last year, it also stopped the city from issuing new whole home licenses or renewing existing ones. That has led to a precipitous drop in whole-home licenses. Only about 510 such licenses are now active, though it is not clear how many operators have continued to rent out homes illegally.

The rules would also prohibit more than one traditional bed and breakfast or large-scale short term rental from operating on each side of a block in residential areas.

The council approved the bulk of the regulations early Thursday afternoon. They then moved on to debate whether to continue a ban on short-term rentals in most of the French Quarter and create a new prohibition on short-term rentals in the Garden District.

A vote on the French Quarter and Garden District is expected later Thursday afternoon.

A major part of the new regulations remains in question. The council opted not to discuss how short-term rentals in commercial areas such as the Central Business District will be handled.

The council’s initial proposal would have limited those rentals, which are largely in condominium buildings, to 25 percent of the total units in a building and would have imposed affordable housing requirements on those developments.

But the council has now opted to wait on putting those rules in place until a study on how to use commercial short-term rentals to spur affordable housing development is completed. That could come before the final vote on the regulations or could be added at a later time.