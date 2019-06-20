Sitting among the thousands who swarmed Fulton Street for the telecast of the 2019 NBA draft Thursday night, Honoray Hilliard and Jerome Williams basked in a rare moment of optimism.
There was no doubt the New Orleans Pelicans would select Duke University's Zion Williamson with the No. 1 pick, but the lack of any uncertainty didn't make the moment any less exciting.
"It's a very big deal," said Hilliard, who came downtown from Gentilly to be part of the event. "It's the dawn of a new era, the start of something big."
Upstairs on the balcony overlooking the throngs of red T-shirts and jerseys, 14-year-old Anaya Jackson summed up her emotions succinctly: "I'm going to cry," she said.
A few minutes earlier, Pelicans center Jahlil Okafor and New Orleans Saints star defensive end Cam Jordan had warmed up the crowd, the latter prompting chants of "Who Dat!" among the crowd primed with hopes that Williamson, rated the most exciting player to come out of the college ranks in years, could become the Pelicans' version of Drew Brees.
"I hope Zion becomes one of the best to ever play the game," Williams said.
Earlier in the day, the Pelicans had traded away their No. 4 pick, eliminating even the notion that the night would be about anyone other than Williamson, who is still only 18 years old.
The 6-foot-7, 285-pound phenom stormed through one season of college basketball at Duke, easily overwhelming a roster replete with high school superstars not strong enough to match his skills. Combining medium NBA height with the build of an NFL defensive tackle, Williamson could up the ante anytime he took the court.
Anthony Davis, the Pelicans' last "savior" who this year demanded a trade and just went to the Los Angeles Lakers, took the brunt of fans' ire at any and all opportunities.
Miles Arnold, 16, came to the event wearing a shirt with Davis' number 23 on the back. But he had placed a piece of masking tape over Davis' last name with "Zion" written on it in marker.
"I had this in my house, but I couldn't come here wearing an Anthony Davis shirt," he said.
Hilliard, a cousin of former Saints star Dalton Hilliard, said Williamson's arrival in New Orleans would herald better days than when Davis was drafted in 2012. He said Williams may have a bit of a learning curve in the NBA but that he should stay healthier than Davis did.
"We wish him well in L.A.," Williams said of Davis.
"Until he plays us," Hilliard added.
"Zion's gonna check him," Williams said.