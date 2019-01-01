Fifteen New Orleans firefighters who were passed over for promotion despite high scores on an exam two years ago should be elevated to captain, a state appeals court has ruled.

The state 4th Circuit Court of Appeal said in a Dec. 27 ruling that the New Orleans Civil Service Commission, which agreed that the firefighters were wronged, was incorrect to find that it could do nothing to remedy their situation.

The commission’s “broad powers” include the ability to order the New Orleans Fire Department to promote the firefighters, the court said.

“The power of the commission to promote firefighters who were otherwise qualified for the position of fire captain, but who were unconstitutionally denied promotions for non-merit-based reasons, is essential to the competitive selection and promotion of public employees on the basis of merit, fitness and qualifications,” the court said.

Judge Sandra Cabrina Jenkins wrote the opinion, which was joined by Judge Paula Brown.

Jenkins and Brown found that the city had violated the state constitution’s provisions on civil service.

In a separate concurrence, Judge Roland Belsome went further, arguing that the city had violated the state and U.S. constitutions' guarantees of due process of law.

The city did not immediately comment on whether it will appeal the decision to the state Supreme Court.

The majority opinion relied heavily on a November 2017 study from the city’s Civil Service Department. Staffers there found evidence that Fire Superintendent Timothy McConnell skipped over dozens of candidates for promotion to captain in favor of lower-ranked applicants.

Of the 128 applicants who took the test, 120 passed it. Under previous civil service rules, McConnell would have picked firefighters for promotion in “bands,” selecting from a group of three similarly ranked candidates. When that band was exhausted, he would have moved on to the next group.

+2 Ex-NOPD Chief Warren Riley sues Mayor Cantrell, city over yanked $180,000 job offer Former New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Warren Riley filed a federal lawsuit Friday that accuses Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the cit…

But under the so-called Great Place to Work Initiative, a controversial restructuring of civil service rules under former Mayor Mitch Landrieu in 2014, McConnell had the ability to select from the entire list of 120 candidates who passed the test — in any order.

McConnell said he relied on factors like training, disciplinary history and interviews to pick firefighters for promotion. But the Civil Service Department said McConnell couldn't provide any documentation justifying his picks, leaving open the possibility that they were influenced by racial or political bias.

The Civil Service Commission agreed with the judgment of its staff. But the commissioners said they could not fix the situation because they had no power to order the Fire Department to promote the firefighters passed over for promotion in favor of lower-scoring candidates.

The appeals court said the commission does have that power and sent the matter back to the commission to implement the promotions.

The court’s decision could be a sign of future victories for labor organizations in their continued battle with the city over the Great Place to Work Initiative.

Landrieu cast the initiative as an attempt to modernize the civil service process and place more emphasis on truly merit-based promotions, while opponents said it was an end-run around a system designed to prevent political influence in human resources decisions.

Christy Carroll, an attorney for the New Orleans Fire Fighters Association who argued the appeal, said she thought the court’s ruling could apply to other promotions affected by Great Place to Work.

Under that initiative, she said, department heads “get to decide with no rules who (they) want to promote. The system was set up to prevent that, to prevent political favoritism. So we’re very happy. The union wants a fair and transparent and merit-based system.”

N.O. cook who died rescuing stranger from sinking car gets medal, $5K for heroism A man who died while rescuing a stranger from a car that plunged into a New Orleans canal last year was among a handful of people across the U…