The eastbound lanes on the Lake Forest bridge will be closed immediately, the city announced Monday afternoon.
The closure of the lanes on the bridge in New Orleans East is due to a "safety precaution," the city said. No specific issue was cited.
Drivers headed eastbound on Lake Forest Boulevard will be detoured onto the traditionally west bound side of the Lake Forest bridge over the Benson Canal.
Westbound traffic will be rerouted over the Citrus Canal to the traditionally eastbound lane.
No end date for the closure was specified. The decision to close the bridge comes amid a scheduled rehabilitation process for bridges in the area this spring. Another Lake Forest Boulevard over the Citrus Canal is slated for repair during that project as well, as are the east and westbound bridges at the intersection of Morrison Road and Mayo Road.
