Archbishop Gregory Aymond on Friday released the names of 30 diocesan priests, 25 religious order priests and two deacons who, in the last century, were removed from ministry after accusations that they sexually abused minors were deemed credible. This is the first time in the history of the Archdiocese of New Orleans that a Catholic archbishop has attempted to provide an accounting of the identities of the alleged abusers in church ranks.

Aymond’s list was compiled after a team of 10 people, including staff members and outside legal counsel, reviewed 2.432 personnel files. The archbishop has provided the complete work histories of diocesan priests, but only the New Orleans assignments of religious order priests, claiming the archdiocese does not have complete records for those men. He also did not provide the years that clergy worked in different schools or parishes.

The list does not include employees of the church, or any other religious -- such as nuns or brothers -- who may have been accused. Clergy accused of sexually abusing a minor can try to clear their names through church tribunals, the outcomes of which are secret.

The biographies below combine information provided by the archbishop with information found in media reports, court documents and interviews.

In conjunction with the list, Aymond released a letter to the public.

