The Mandeville City Council on Thursday unanimously approved a $47 million budget for the fiscal year that begins Sept. 1.
The budget includes about $22.3 million for operating costs and $25 million for capital projects, many of which began in the current fiscal year and will end in the next budgetary cycle.
“I think this year’s budget will continue our emphasis on improving infrastructure and quality of life in Mandeville,” Mayor Donald Villere said after the council meeting.
The city is anticipating $15.7 million in sales tax revenue in the coming fiscal year, as well as $1.82 million in property taxes, $1.19 million in franchise taxes, $2.22 million in grants and $4.04 million from other sources.
Wages and overtime for city employees will amount to $5.7 million, with medical expenses costing $2.06 million and retirement benefits (including health insurance) $2.14 million.
Major components of the capital budget include $2.5 million for wetlands restoration on the lakefront, $2 million for road maintenance, $1.7 million for Galvez Street drainage, $1 million for Monroe Street drainage, $2 million for construction of a new water line in New Golden Shores, $2 million for water-meter replacements and $2.2 million for work on the Causeway and Central lift stations.
Villere’s budget message, which was presented to the council along with the proposed budget earlier this summer, said the city’s financial outlook is promising, though the recent loss of two large retailers — Kmart and Winn-Dixie — was concerning.
He called for a redevelopment plan in older areas of the city to attract more diverse development.
Villere also noted that Mandeville could face personnel challenges soon, including moving 911 dispatchers to a parish facility near Lacombe, plus the need for additional student resource officers at area schools, a planner to deal with the business of the city's Historic Commission and annexations, and a senior accountant to help handle finances.
The mayor said spending money on technology, with such projects as electronic ticketing for police, GIS data mapping and new water meters, will provide enhanced services without having to hire additional personnel.
There was little discussion when it came time Thursday to vote on the pair of budget ordinances.
Instead, most of the talk came before the council meeting, which was preceded by an hour-long budget workshop — the last in a series of hearings during which council members queried Villere and members of his administration on a variety of projects.
Thursday's discussion centered around a blinking caution light for La. 22 at the St. Tammany Fire Protection District No. 4 station. Villere's proposed budget called for $250,000 to install the light, but the council balked at the amount, saying that the fire district has millions in “rainy day” money and should absorb some of the cost.
Villere said the light is a needed safety measure.
Charles Goodwin, a resident of Lakeshore Drive, spoke against the city financing any portion of the blinker.
“That’s a state highway,” Goodwin said. “If anyone wanted to go out for bid and develop the bid specs and approvals and so forth, that should be on the state’s dime. ... It’s not in the city limits. ... Let (the state) decide if the light is needed.”
The council voted 4-1 to leave 25 percent of the $250,000 cost in the budget. Councilman John Keller voted against the amendment, saying he preferred a 50-50 cost-sharing agreement with the fire district.