The Bureau of Governmental Research is urging voters to reject a proposed tax to fund services for senior citizens in New Orleans, arguing the city has not properly detailed how the money will be used.
In a report released Tuesday morning, the non-partisan policy think tank acknowledges the "important and laudable" goal of providing meals, funding senior centers and providing other services to the elderly.
But the report says the city has not provided specifics on how the new tax would be used to further those ends and suggests it would be better to continue the practice of paying for those needs through the regular city budget, rather than through a dedicated tax.
The report comes ahead of the March 30 election, when voters will be asked to approve the tax. The City Council took the unusual step last year of approving the ballot measure over the opposition of Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration, which raised many of the same objections listed in the BGR report.
The 2-mill tax would raise about $6.6 million a year, money that the City Council has suggested would go to the New Orleans Council on Aging.
It would add $25 to the tax bill for a homestead exempt property worth $200,000.
Last year, the city provided about $1.5 million to the Council on Aging for services and in funds for senior centers and the Meals on Wheels program.
According to BGR's report, that puts New Orleans far below other large parishes when it comes to spending on the elderly. The city spent about $108 per elderly resident in poverty last year, while Jefferson Parish spent $279, St. Tammany Parish spent $361 and East Baton Rouge Parish spent $1,152.
If the new tax were approved, New Orleans' spending would rise to about $592 for each person in that category.
The Council on Aging has argued that more money is needed to provide more services, including providing food to about 1,200 people on a waiting list for Meals on Wheels and other programs such as housekeeping.
But BGR notes that there is currently no spending plan in place that would determine where the money would go and has not established a system to show that it is being spent effectively.
While the report is largely sympathetic to the idea that more should be spent for elderly residents, it argues that should come from the city's budget.
Approving a specific tax for elderly services means that money will be dedicated to just that purpose, which ties up funds that may be needed for other city priorities such as public safety and infrastructure, according to the report.
That was an argument made by the Cantrell administration as it expressed opposition to the tax.