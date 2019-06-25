Two new ferries built for the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority have again failed inspections, yet another setback for a project that has been delayed for over a year.
The inspections, outlined in a June 3 report by an RTA consultant, have kept the boats out of the Mississippi River well after one RTA official's prediction a few months ago that the boats would be in operation by the time of the 2019 Jazz Fest at the end of April.
The two ferries are to carry passengers across the Mississippi River between Canal Street and Algiers Point.
Shipbuilder Metal Shark did fix some issues with the boats within 45 days of receiving roughly $959,000 from the RTA, as was agreed to in a March deal between the two parties, RTA attorney Sundiata Haley said.
But Greenwood Marine Management of Morgan City found the company still had not addressed other problems, including issues with the boats’ rescue equipment and fuel tanks.
It has also not reviewed whether buffers have been placed between all dissimilar metals on the boat. If not isolated, those metals can cause corrosion.
Metal Shark intends to complete that work on Tuesday.
“The RTA is continuing to monitor the situation closely,” board Chairman Flozell Daniels said in a statement.
A second inspection by the consultant is planned for Wednesday, added Josh Stickles of Metal Shark. “The overwhelming majority of items reviewed by (the consultant) were found satisfactory,” he said.
The holdup is nonetheless problematic for a $10 million project that was supposed to be done in time for New Orleans’ tricentennial last year, but that has been stymied repeatedly after the RTA’s private management company, Transdev, found flaws in the boats’ construction.
For example, Metal Shark failed to put buffers between dissimilar metals used to attach certain boat equipment, which can, and did, lead to some corrosion, an earlier review by another consultant, the Shearer Group of Houston, found last year.
Transdev also identified issues with the boats' lifesaving equipment and said Metal Shark did not provide a safe way for crews to check fuel levels on the boats.
After some pushback, Metal Shark eventually agreed in a deal reached in March to address the identified problems.
But Daniel Duplantis of Greenwood found that nine of at least 25 identified problems with one of the boats had gone unaddressed, including installation of some rescue equipment and fuel tank level switches that were in need of calibration.
On the second boat, Duplantis said, seven of the 25 problems had gone unresolved, including the reattaching of labels that had fallen off and the attaching of an anchor line and chain to the boat’s anchor.
On both boats, officials still need to check for dissimilar metals. That final review needs to be performed by both Metal Shark and the RTA.
Corrosion also plagued boats Metal Shark delivered to New York in 2017, though the company later fixed the problems there at its own expense.
Despite the repeated problems with the local ferries, the RTA and its shipbuilder showed no signs Monday that they would cut ties.
Stickles questioned the RTA’s ability to run the boats his company provided, as he has before. "Regardless, we remain committed to our customer... and we are excited to see these boats enter service," he said.
Daniels, meanwhile, said ending the RTA's agreement with Metal Shark would be too costly and would cause more delays.
"Starting over with a new vendor is not in the best interest of the public at this juncture," Daniels said. "The RTA will continue to press for an expeditious and safe resolution."