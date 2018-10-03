After hours of testimony, the New Orleans City Planning Commission voted to recommend new short term rental regulations to the City Council that vary little from the rules proposed by city staff last month.
The 7-0 vote from the planning commission came at the end of the second public hearing on the plan.
The study now heads to the City Council, which can make any changes it wishes before the rules are drafted into an ordinance.
The regulations are aimed at replacing rules that went into effect last year.
The rules would require short term rentals in residential neighborhoods have a property owner or long-term tenant live on the site. Property owners could rent out a full home on their property, as long as they lived in another unit on the site, and renters would be allowed to rent out rooms.
Short term rentals would also continue to be allowed in commercial properties such as condominiums, but only 25 percent of the units in such a building could be used as short term rentals.
The plan would also allow short term rentals in the French Quarter, where they are currently banned.
The study recommends doing away with so-called "temporary" short-term rentals, which allow entire homes to be rented for up to 90 days a year in residential neighborhoods and which city planning staff said are typically used as de facto full-time rentals. Those types of rentals remain the most common but have been in decline since the City Council put a moratorium on new licenses and license renewals earlier this year.
The study also calls for the licensing of short term rental websites such as Airbnb and HomeAway.
One change the Planning Commission made to the staff recommendations was to increase the fees charged on commercial short term rentals from $8 to $10. That money goes toward an affordable housing fund.
In another change, the Planning Commission also lifted restrictions that Planning Staff would have imposed on the number of short term rentals that could operate in a small area of the French Quarter.