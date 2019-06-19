If you're looking to rent a two-bedroom apartment in New Orleans, you'll need to earn an average of $19.38 an hour to live comfortably, according to a report out this week.
That's almost a dollar more than was needed three years ago, and roughly $3 per hour more than what the average renter in the city earns.
The report, issued by the National Low-Income Housing Coalition, offers a stark picture of the affordable housing shortage in New Orleans and other cities across the country that is pushing up rent costs and making it harder for millions of families to make ends meet.
The coalition works to end homelessness and expand the supply of low-income housing, and its reports are often touted by local advocates and officials as proof of the need for more subsidized housing.
Local officials have made several attempts to combat the problem, most recently a push by Mayor LaToya Cantrell to reduce taxes for some property owners and in turn drive down the rent for their properties.
That plan, which will either freeze, reduce or exempt taxes for long-time and first-time homeowners, was cleared by the Legislature this spring and will go before voters in October.
"This (report) highlights the impossibility of the situation and reinforces the need to address this crisis as the threat it represents to the people of New Orleans," said Andreanecia Morris, executive director of the housing advocacy group HousingNOLA.
To calculate what a household needs to earn in order to live comfortably in New Orleans and in other places, the national coalition examines "fair market rent" for a city or state, defined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as the 40th percentile — counting from the bottom — of gross rents for an area. That amount also includes the cost of utilities.
Based on that definition, renters in the New Orleans region pay about $1,008 a month.
The coalition's researchers adhere to the standard that no household should spend more than 30 percent of its gross income on housing. Then, they assume each household would be paid for 40-hour workweeks and for 52 weeks a year.
For the New Orleans region, the amount a household would need to make in order to afford a two-bedroom rental was $19.38 an hour in 2019. That's up from $18.52 in 2016.
The average renter's wage in New Orleans was $15.76 an hour in 2019, the report's authors said. The report calculates average wages based on data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the U.S. Census.
If everyone in a household makes only the state's minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, at least three people would need to work full-time in order to afford the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment in the city, the data show.
The report also offers statewide data. Louisiana's renters would need to earn about $16.86 an hour, on average, or nearly $3 more per hour than they do now, to live comfortably in a similar apartment.
Data by ZIP code show renters need to be making $28 an hour to live in the Lower Garden District and $25 an hour to live in Lakeview, but only $18.27 an hour to live in Algiers.