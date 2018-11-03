The decision not to disclose alleged sexual abuse committed by a former Jesuit High School president resulted from a victim's request that the case be kept confidential, officials of the Jesuit order said Saturday.

+2 Former leaders at Jesuit, Shaw and Loyola University among shockers on archbishop's list of alleged sex abusers As the bombshell list of suspected clergy sex abusers in the New Orleans archdiocese began circulating on Friday, thousands of Catholics were …

Auditors had recommended in 2010 that the Jesuits disclose to the Archdiocese of New Orleans an allegation of abuse against the Rev. Donald Pearce, Jesuit’s president for part of the 1960s and a renowned disciplinarian at the school.

But due to a series of relatively tangled circumstances, that 2003 allegation, which was not deemed credible by the Jesuits, was not revealed until the list of suspected clerical abusers released Friday by New Orleans Archbishop Gregory Aymond.

And a later, credible claim of abuse made after 2010 wasn't disclosed until Friday because of the victim's wish to keep it quiet, and also because Pearce was no longer in public ministry at that time, according to the Jesuit order.

Pearce's case demonstrates how the release of information on alleged clergy abuse can sometimes raise more questions than it answers, particularly when different groups within the Catholic Church are responsible for adjudicating, and disclosing, the allegations.

The Jesuit religious order to which Pearce belonged has its own process and guidelines, separate from the archdiocese, for weighing claims of abuse and then making public disclosures.

+11 List of clergy sex abusers in New Orleans archdiocese leaves gaps, questions for survivors The list of alleged clergy sex abusers that New Orleans Archbishop Gregory Aymond released on Friday has foisted difficult questions on local …

Several of the 57 names of New Orleans clergy released by Aymond have shocked local Catholics. In some cases it appeared that the church's guidelines required that the allegations should have been disclosed earlier than they were.

The revelation that Pearce was credibly accused of sexual misconduct was among those that stunned former students and local Catholics.

The Jesuits first received an allegation against Pearce in 2003. It dated back to some point in the 1960s, but it was ultimately deemed not credible by the order, according to a statement from Therese Fink Meyerhoff, a St. Louis-based spokeswoman for the Jesuit order.

Nonetheless, that same year, Jesuit officials in New Orleans decided to take Pearce out of ministry due to “poor health,” Meyerhoff’s statement said.

In 2010, the Jesuits in New Orleans underwent certification by an outside auditing firm that helps organizations establish policies to prevent sexual abuse. On the advice of those auditors, they notified the archdiocese of the 2003 allegation even though they hadn't deemed it credible.

Can't see video below? Click here.

But soon after the notification, a second allegation against Pearce dating back to the 1960s was received. It was deemed credible, and the order notified the archdiocese, Meyerhoff said.

Nothing was publicly disclosed because “those bringing the allegation wanted confidentiality and asked that there be no public announcement,” Meyerhoff said. “It appears that since Pearce was already retired from ministry, it was determined no additional action was required.”

The claims were revealed in Aymond's list because in this most recent disclosure, Aymond pledged to name any priest or clergy member who had served in the archdiocese and was the subject of credible claims of sexual abuse, even if they were no longer in ministry.

The list broke from the church’s prior practice of not disclosing allegations — even credible ones — made against priests who were not in public ministry at the time of the accusations.

Aymond's list didn't differentiate specific claims and provided only a single date of when an allegation was received for each member of the clergy. It did not provide detailed information in cases where there may have been multiple allegations.

Reveal of 57 New Orleans clergy credibly accused of sexual abuse a major step for Catholic officials New Orleans Archbishop Gregory Aymond on Friday released the names of 57 former clergy members credibly accused of sexually abusing minors — t…

Meyerhoff said Pearce spent time at a retirement home for Jesuits in New Orleans and then at a medical facility before dying in 2016 in his early 90s.

Pearce was ordained in 1959 and later assigned to Jesuit High by his order. From 1960 to 1968, he worked at Jesuit as a Spanish teacher, athletic director, disciplinarian and then president for the final three years of his tenure there, developing a reputation as an effective administrator.

Some students from that time recall fearing Pearce, who was tall, had dark features and spoke in a deep voice. Still, one 1960s Jesuit graduate, Walt Philbin, said he was stunned to learn Pearce was a suspected sex abuser.

Meanwhile, officials with the Salesian order — which runs Archbishop Shaw High School — haven’t responded to a request for comment on the late Paul Avallone.

Avallone, Shaw’s principal when it opened in 1962, was also on Friday’s list in connection with at least one allegation that apparently centered on his involvement with a troubled orphanage in Marrero. He died at age 86 in 2008, three years before the Salesians notified the archdiocese that he had been accused.

+5 'Sinister forces at work': 8 Salesians accused of abuse at Hope Haven and Madonna Manor campus The grand Spanish Colonial Revival buildings of Madonna Manor and Hope Haven that stand on opposite sides of Barataria Boulevard in Marrero ar…