Jefferson Parish Schools Superintendent Cade Brumley posted a letter on the system's Facebook page Wednesday explaining why school was cancelled for the last two days, saying that while the weather ultimately ended up sunny and dry, the forecasts earlier this week were sufficient cause for concern.

Jefferson Parish was hardly alone in cancelling school — every major system in the metro area cancelled classes.

Brumley said that after meeting with parish leaders and officials with the Jefferson Parish Emergency Operations Center in Gretna over the weekend, the trajectory and intensification of Gordon made the decision to cancel school at 4 p.m. Monday the right call.

"At this time, we learned wind could be in excess of 50 MPH after 2 p.m. the next day (Tuesday)," Brumley wrote. "With this, I cancelled school for Tuesday. My concern was getting students and employees home safely. Winds in excess of 30 MPH can have a negative impact to safely operating a bus, and our walkers could have faced flying debris or anxious drivers placing them in danger. Thankfully, these dangerous winds never developed."

On Tuesday, Brumley wrote, officials met again just before noon.

"We held a conference call with our weather partners and learned that TS Gordon had cleared Florida, entered warmer waters in the Gulf of Mexico, and was expected to make landfall as a Category 1 Hurricane. Specifically, we believed the most significant impact to Jefferson Parish would be between 10 p.m. Tuesday night and 3 a.m. Wednesday morning with winds in excess of 50 MPH and gusts to 70 MPH. Given this information, there was no way our team could guarantee all the strong winds would have passed prior to our 6 a.m. bus start times. Further, we could not assure buildings would be safe or have electricity and water on Wednesday morning. I decided to cancel school for Wednesday. I also knew some families might choose to evacuate and I wanted to provide them with time for that choice. From a district management standpoint, we prepared teams to access every school on Wednesday, assess damage, and ready them for a normal start on Thursday. We also built inclement weather days into our calendar, so no makeup days are needed as a result of these last two days off. We were logistically and tactically prepared."

"School closure decisions are fluid, complicated, and never easy. As we all know, weather is unpredictable. This week, closure turned out to be unnecessary – I understand that and it’s “on me.” I took the best information available at the time and made the most reasonable decisions. I’ve developed my decision-making process over six years as a superintendent and will continue to make judgements with an abundance of caution for the safety of our 50,000 students and 7,000 employees."

Brumley said the letter wasn't intended to defend the decision, merely to explain the rationale. Why children would miss two days of school on what turned out to be normal late-summer days is "a reasonable question," he said.

"Safety is my top responsibility as superintendent," he said.

School resumes Thursday.