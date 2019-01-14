President Donald Trump offered praise for the exploits of Drew Brees before launching into a red-meat defense of his calls for a border wall during an address to members of the American Farm Bureau in New Orleans Monday.
The president, who arrived in New Orleans just before noon and was greeted by Louisiana's congressional delegation as well as a king cake from U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, spoke to a friendly crowd inside the the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center while protesters outside called for his impeachment.
The address centered on Trump's demand for a barrier along the U.S. southern border that has led to the longest shutdown of the federal government in recent history.
"If you don’t have a strong steel or concrete border, you won’t be able to stop these people," Trump said. "We don’t want the wrong ones coming into our country."
Trump's address to the farmer and ranch group comes amid a federal government shutdown that has threatened to impact several agricultural programs. Recent tariffs imposed by the administration have also hurt farm exports and are weighing on domestic crop prices.
Farm country showed solid support of Trump during the election and his approval ratings in rural areas have remained strong despite the tariffs that have virtually halted exports of soybeans to China.
Trump's visit to New Orleans Monday marks his second trip to the city since he began his campaign for the presidency.
In March, 2016, then-candidate Trump held a rally at the Lakefront Airport in New Orleans, one of dozens he held across the country during his campaign that drew frenzied supporters as well as large protests.
On Monday, more than 200 protesters arrived outside the convention center ahead of Trump's address, holding signs demanding an end to the administration's current border policy and calling for the president's impeachment, including one reading "Impeach Dat."
Trump's arrival closed roads in the city as the president made his way to the convention center. Convention Center Boulevard between Julia Street and Henderson Street was also closed.
Several federal agencies remain shuttered or are working with skeleton staffs as Trump and members of Congress remain far apart in negotiations over funding for a wall along the border with Mexico.
Trump continues to demand more than $5 billion for the barrier in an effort to keep a campaign promise, and in recent days he has threatened to declare a national emergency in an effort to build the wall without approval from Congress.
Trump addressed the Farm Bureau's convention last year, in Nashville. According to a Farm Bureau spokesman, Trump is the first sitting U.S. president since 1992 to speak at the group's convention.
Staff writer Bryn Stole contributed to this report.