A photo posted on social media Friday shows a Sewerage and Water Board employee apparently sleeping in a marked vehicle.
According to WWL-TV, the photo was taken at the time crews were supposed to be fixing water service in the French Quarter.
"Our team is aware of the situation and we are investigating," S&WB Press Secretary Curtis Elmore told WWL-TV.
S&WB workers are allotted 15-minute breaks. WWL-TV said it hasn't heard back from officials as to whether or not this worker was on a break.
The photo cropped up Friday -- the day after S&WB officials acknowledged that two supervisors who were critically needed during a loss in water pressure last November were asleep on the job.
Click here to read WWL-TV's full story.