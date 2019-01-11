NO.boilwater.adv.01207.jpg
Two 200-foot-tall water towers rise over the New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board Carrollton Water Plant in New Orleans, La., Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. The towers, which together hold 4 million gallons of water, were erected to provide gravity-powered water pressure to the city's system in the event of an electrical power failure.

 Advocate staff photo by SHAWN FINK

A photo posted on social media Friday shows a Sewerage and Water Board employee apparently sleeping in a marked vehicle.

According to WWL-TV, the photo was taken at the time crews were supposed to be fixing water service in the French Quarter.

"Our team is aware of the situation and we are investigating," S&WB Press Secretary Curtis Elmore told WWL-TV.

S&WB workers are allotted 15-minute breaks. WWL-TV said it hasn't heard back from officials as to whether or not this worker was on a break.

The photo cropped up Friday -- the day after S&WB officials acknowledged that two supervisors who were critically needed during a loss in water pressure last November were asleep on the job.

