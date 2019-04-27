Gretna experienced traffic delays Saturday morning while protestors spoke out against the death of two men shot by in a Terrytown undercover drug sting.
Protestors said they were protesting "illegal force" involved in the incident, according to a report from WWL-TV.
Two New Orleans men, Chris Joseph, 38, and Daviri Robertson, 39, were shot by Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputies during the undercover drug sting. In its preliminary report, the Coroner’s Office classified the deaths of Joseph and Robertson as homicides.
Gretna police said the "justice walk" was conducted without permits. Protestors chanted cries for justice, including "no justice, no peace, no racist police."
Gretna police blocked off portions of the expressway to prevent protestors from walking onto the bridge.