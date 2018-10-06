If you’re coming from New Orleans or Metairie, reaching the terminal at Louis Armstrong International Airport once you get off Interstate 10 now takes about five minutes.
It will likely take longer once the new airport terminal opens in May, even though the terminal will be closer to the interstate. And the traffic problems will likely persist for at least four years.
That’s because most drivers coming from New Orleans, who now take a flyover from I-10 to the Airport Access Road, will have to run a gauntlet of three stoplights on already-congested Loyola Drive to reach a new road that will access the terminal on the north side of the airfield.
Drivers coming from LaPlace, Gonzales, Baton Rouge and other cities to the west will exit at Loyola on an off-ramp that already backs up — and then must pass through two stoplights.
“It will be a mess,” said Adnan Alrashed, who has a front-row view of the action as owner of the Discount Zone gas station and convenience store on Loyola at the I-10 eastbound off-ramp.
Traffic engineers use a scale from A to H to measure traffic levels, with A being the least congested.
Carmelo Gutierrez, whose firm, ITS Regional, was hired by Kenner to study the impact of the new airport, said traffic on Loyola typically measures D or E during the day and F during peak morning and late-afternoon commute periods. At F, “the intersection is over capacity,” according to the scale, with typical waits of two minutes per stoplight.
In other words, the lights could add six minutes or more of stop-and-go traffic to a trip to the airport.
New flyovers bypassing the stoplights, like those that bring drivers to the current terminal, are supposed to be ready in 2023.
But to access the new terminal in the meantime, Kenner and state officials are building a new four-lane boulevard to parallel the existing Aberdeen Street — the southern extension of Loyola.
“We’d love for the horse to go before the cart,” said Mike Yenni, Jefferson Parish’s president. “But, typical government, it’s the cart before the horse.”
To ease congestion in the short term, Kenner and state officials are moving forward with plans to widen the I-10 off-ramps onto Loyola, plus Loyola Drive itself and also Veterans Memorial Boulevard between Williams Boulevard and Loyola.
The decision to move the airport terminal — and shut down the existing one — was made in April 2013 by then-Mayor Mitch Landrieu and was ratified unanimously by the eight members of the Aviation Board, who are picked by the mayor to oversee the airport’s operations.
They said a new terminal would give visitors a much better first impression of New Orleans. It would also lower the airport’s operating costs and allow the airport to pass on those savings to the airlines — which in turn would encourage the airlines to schedule more flights into and out of the airport.
But, first, you’ll have to get there.
Colossal oversight
Landrieu and the Aviation Board appear to have paid little attention at first to the key question of how travelers would get to the new terminal.
Although they announced plans for the new terminal in April 2013, state records show the Mayor’s Office didn’t make its first request to the state to finance the I-10 flyovers until October 2014 — 18 months later. That request sought $87 million over five years.
The administration of then-Gov. Bobby Jindal put $3.5 million into the 2016-17 state budget to finance the preliminary work, all that his administration believed was available given the state’s tight finances.
Sherri LeBas, secretary of the Department of Transportation and Development at the time, said big projects such as a new interchange take time to get funded and built.
“It’s not like you take an interstate off the shelf and build it,” LeBas said in a recent interview. “There’s a process you have to go through.”
She noted that financing big projects is especially tricky because the state faces a $14 billion roadwork backlog.
Aviation Board minutes show that no one raised a stink about progress on the flyovers at the board’s monthly meetings until June 2016, when Roger Ogden, a developer who has played a key role in overseeing the construction process, expressed concern.
“This has been one of my major issues,” Ogden said, “because we build this world-class terminal, and we make it less than world-class to get to it.”
Chris Spann, an outside consultant overseeing the construction process, told the board at the time that DOTD officials were still studying how to proceed.
“They have to evaluate the existing conditions first so that they can make a determination that interchange modifications are even necessary before they'll even look at going to the next step of what to design and how to modify the interchange to do that,” Spann said, adding that airport representatives had asked DOTD to speed things up. “Time-wise, it's still an unbudgeted project.”
John Bel Edwards had become governor a few months earlier. But DOTD still could do little more than make preliminary plans because the Legislature had yet to provide funding for the flyovers.
“Quite simply, we didn’t have the money,” Jay Dardenne, Edwards’ commissioner of administration, said in a recent interview.
Gas tax proposal killed
In 2017, Shawn Wilson, Edwards’ DOTD secretary, pushed the Legislature to approve a 17-cents-per-gallon increase in the state gasoline tax to pay for the flyovers, plus the widening of I-10 just east of the Mississippi River Bridge in Baton Rouge and several other major projects. But anti-tax Republicans in the House from Jefferson Parish, Acadiana and north Louisiana killed the proposal.
“I cannot think of a capital project for the state that would have more impact — economic, direct impact — to the state than to get this interchange done,” Ogden said at the October 2017 Aviation Board meeting.
Aviation Director Kevin Dolliole then said he had recently met with Dardenne, who told him, “We haven't heard a whole lot from the (New Orleans metro) region in making the case for it.”
In the meantime, Kenner officials weren’t making the flyovers a priority either.
Yenni was mayor of Kenner until the beginning of 2016, when he became Jefferson Parish president.
In a recent interview, Yenni said he supported the decision by Landrieu and the Aviation Board to move the terminal to a new site because of the airport’s importance for Kenner and the huge value of the construction project.
But his focus was on ensuring that all the concrete at the new terminal wouldn’t cause water from rainstorms to flood the Veterans Heights and Susan Park neighborhoods, just to the north.
At Yenni’s request, Landrieu secured funding to build a pumping station at the airport that would dump the water into the canal that separates Jefferson and St. Charles parishes. Local officials also obtained funding to expand the existing pump station on that canal.
“Flooding is far worse than traffic any day of the week,” Yenni said.
In 2015 and 2016, the two Republican state legislators from Kenner whose districts encompass the airport — Sen. Danny Martiny and Rep. Tom Willmott — made requests to fund the flyovers. But they came up empty-handed because of the state’s fiscal problems.
When Willmott won a seat on the Kenner City Council and resigned from the state House, City Councilman Joe Stagni won a special election to take his place.
“One of the reasons I wanted to run for the Legislature is that I knew there would be serious consequences” from not funding the flyovers, Stagni said recently. “It would be the most important project not only for Kenner but for the airport.”
A new plan
In 2018, Edwards and Wilson, the DOTD secretary, found an innovative way to finance the flyovers, along with the I-10 widening in Baton Rouge: They would issue bonds to pay for the projects and pay them off with future federal highway money.
The federal government would provide $102 million for the flyovers, the Regional Planning Commission would offer $12 million and local governments would chip in another $6 million.
In an email, Wilson said his department is scheduled to select a builder in May and execute the contract and authorize construction in August. He expects his agency will finish the project in 2023.
Besides the $120 million to build the flyovers, Wilson said his department estimates it will have to spend another $26 million to relocate businesses and residences that are in the way.
“This hotel will be gone away,” said John Johnese, general manager of the Red Roof Inn at Loyola Drive and the entrance road to I-10 eastbound. The hotel has 24 employees. “We’ll buy something else,” he said.
To improve traffic flow, state and Kenner officials also are planning to relocate a fire station that’s now in the middle of Loyola Drive. But negotiations between the city and DOTD have dragged on.
Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn acknowledged he has been proceeding slowly to ensure his city receives a payout from the state big enough to cover the cost of a new firehouse.
He said the city believes it will cost $5.2 million to buy the land for the new fire station, on Loyola just north of I-10, and then to build it.
Until contractors add the extra lanes where the firehouse is today, traffic exiting I-10 from the west will back up onto the interstate during the afternoon rush hour because of cars turning left onto Loyola Drive, according to a December report by Urban Systems, a consulting firm. The traffic congestion on Loyola won’t ease until the flyovers open.
Nicky Nicolosi, who was recently appointed to represent Kenner on the Aviation Board, said Kenner officials also are seeking money from the state and the Regional Planning Commission to upgrade Bainbridge Street, which is just west of the current Airport Access Road. It will serve as the new airport's entrance for buses shuttling travelers to and from the long-term parking garage and the rental car facility on the south side of the new terminal.
Zahn put the cost of improving Bainbridge at $34 million. “It’s a big project,” he said.
The planning process for replacing the firehouse and upgrading Bainbridge might have been further along if Kenner had better representation on the Aviation Board. Although the New Orleans-owned airport is almost entirely within Kenner, that city gets just one of the nine board spots, with the mayor of New Orleans making the selection from a list of three names provided by Kenner’s mayor and City Council.
Jim Hudson, a banker chosen by Landrieu in February 2013 to represent Kenner, was frequently absent on business and attended his last meeting in March 2017. He left the board in October that year.
Zahn and the City Council then wanted to replace Hudson with Nicolosi, who had held a series of top jobs in Kenner and for Louis Congemi when he served on the Jefferson Parish Council. But Landrieu would not appoint Nicolosi, despite Zahn’s insistence that the mayor should appoint the person Kenner officials wanted.
Landrieu favored Robert Gadola, who runs a logistics company based in Kenner. Key business groups — including the Jefferson Parish Chamber of Commerce, the Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission and Greater New Orleans Inc. — supported Gadola, as did Yenni.
Landrieu and other officials in New Orleans were also riled that Nicolosi had posted comments on Facebook on Dec. 18, 2015 — a day after the New Orleans City Council ratified Landrieu’s decision to remove four Jim Crow-era monuments.
“Since I can’t recognize New Orleans anymore, I won’t be calling it home,” Nicolosi wrote. “Thanks to a bunch of foolish elected ‘leaders.’ ”
Nicolosi also responded to another post that advised people to send a message by voting out the elected officials. “Trouble is there’s too many of ‘them,’ ” he wrote.
“I never looked at any of those statues as being racial in any way,” Nicolosi said in a recent interview. “It was a heated time with a lot of people. Some were for them; some were against.”
The standoff over the appointment left Kenner without a representative on the Aviation Board and frayed ties between Landrieu and Zahn.
“When you don’t have a member, that leads to issues,” Zahn said. “It didn’t end well between me and Mitch Landrieu.”
Mayor LaToya Cantrell appointed Nicolosi shortly after she took office in May, a move praised by Zahn.
Nicolosi attended his first meeting in July, ending 16 months in which Kenner had no representative at Aviation Board meetings.