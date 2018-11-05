Louisiana residents endured a relatively calm election season even as campaigns consumed most of the nation's attention in recent weeks, but as voters cast their ballots Tuesday, high expected turnout suggests plenty of local interest, even if the battle for Congress is mostly being waged elsewhere.

None of the state's six incumbent congressmen are considered vulnerable to the challengers they've drawn this cycle, a marked contrast from other areas of the country where hotly contested swing districts will likely determine control of the House of Representatives.

And neither of the state's senators are on the ballot this year, leaving the Louisiana on the sidelines as the battle for the upper chamber plays out in states like Tennessee, Texas, Arizona and North Dakota.

But if early voting was any indication, voters are fired up as they head to the polls to cast ballots that include the race for Secretary of State, six constitutional amendments, a parish-by-parish proposition on gambling on fantasy sports and local government races.

More than 307,200 ballots had been cast by the end of the early voting period on Oct. 30, the largest number of pre-Election Day votes of any non-presidential election.

The national coverage of this year's election may be driving some of that enthusiasm.

Voters may also be heading to the polls to weigh in on a constitutional amendment that would require jury verdicts to be unanimous in felony cases. Louisiana is currently one of two states that allows guilty verdicts when only 10 out of 12 jurors agree and is the only state that allows for split verdicts when life sentences on are on the line.

The spirited campaign in favor of that change, which has the endorsement of both the state's Democratic and Republican parties as well as other groups, has been among the most visible ahead of the election.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., though they will remain open until they have served everyone who was waiting to cast a ballot at the time they formally closed.

The Secretary of State's Office recommends voters present a photo ID to cast a ballot. Those without IDs can instead sign an affidavit and verify their identity by answering questions from polling commissioners.

In New Orleans, the advocacy organization A Community Voice is offering voters free rides to the polls and will assist residents in locating their polling place. Anyone who needs a ride - or who would like to volunteer to drive voters - can call 800-239-7379.

Voters can find information about their voter registration, polling place and the races and propositions on their ballot at voterportal.sos.la.gov.

In New Orleans, Clerk of Court Arthur Morrell is predicting total turnout for the election will be between 35 percent and 40 percent.

New Orleans will also have several polling location changes this year.

Voters who would normally have voted at Success College Prep will now cast ballots at Phillis Wheatley Community School at 2300 Dumaine Street.

Polling locations that were housed at McDonogh #35 have been moved to Joseph S. Clark Prepartory School, 1201 N. Derbigny St.

And polling locations that had been at Lafayette Academy Charter School will be moved to St. Rita's Catholic School, 65 Fonainebleau Drive.

In St. Tammany Parish, Clerk of Court Melissa Henry said that there was a higher than usual number of votes cast during early voting, with about 25,000 ballots, including those mailed in.

There were also more complaints than usual about electioneering, mostly centered on the Towers Building in Slidell, one of three early voting locations.

Campaign signs are not allowed on public property, Henry said, but with a large number of School Board races on the ballot, there have been signs posted on school property.

Election activity isn’t allowed within 600 feet of a polling location, either, but she said that a large number of campaigners were on private property near the Towers Building, and that it “mushroomed to the point where it was out of control.”

The law office of Frank D’Amico, directly across the street from the building, drew a throng of sign-waving campaigners.

Office manager Nancy D’Amico said that it’s never been a problem before, but this year it became difficult to conduct business.

Henry said people called to complain, with some early voters saying that they felt like were crossing picket line or fighting Carnival parade traffic.

Her office will be on the watch for electioneering at the 64 polling locations in St. Tammany on Tuesday, she said.