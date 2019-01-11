A large portion of Convention Center Boulevard in New Orleans will be closed for several hours Monday as President Trump visits to deliver a speech at the Farm Bureau convention.
Convention Center Boulevard -- from Julia to Henderson streets -- will be closed from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The visit comes amid a partial shutdown of the federal government and a continued standoff between Trump and Democratic Party leaders in Washington over funding for Trump's proposed barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Developer Joe Canizaro, who served as Louisiana finance co-chair for Trump’s 2016 campaign, said a Trump official told him Wednesday the president’s trip to New Orleans will be “a quick in-and-out,” with no fundraisers planned because of sensitivity around the partial government shutdown.
A number of federal offices have shuttered and hundreds of thousands of federal workers furloughed without pay after Trump and members of Congress couldn't strike a deal on funding for several major agencies, including the Department of State, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Department of Homeland Security.
Trump is demanding more than $5 billion for the barrier and other border security measures. The president repeatedly pledged to build a wall during campaign rallies but hasn't been able to secure the necessary funding from Congress. Democratic leaders have repeatedly criticized Trump's proposal as ineffective and a symbol of exclusion
More details to come.