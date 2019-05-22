52-year-old Anita Singleton typically walks 6 miles to work— until today.

After Slidell police officer Bradley Peck discovered Singleton walking to her cashier job at Walmart, he posted about their meeting and how he drove her to work.

Slidell woman's 6-mile walk to work inspires surprise gift of free car from local dealer A long and dangerous walk is soon to be no more, after a Slidell Police officer and car dealer combine to offer a surprise set of wheels.

The post caught the attention of local dealership owner Matthew Bowers, who decided to give Singleton a car.

"I think if we could all model our work ethic around Ms. Anita, I think employers would all be happy," Peck said Wednesday.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Bowers said that since he didn't know Singleton's favorite color, she would be able to pick her new vehicle from a group of them.

Singleton, who expressed her gratitude, initially went for a white SUV then a red one. Both had large red and green bows on them.

"It is such an incredible blessing. It really is," Singleton said, sitting in the red SUV.

Singleton and Peck first crossed paths about 5:30 a.m. Monday when Peck spotted her walking over the Front Street Bridge. Concerned for her safety, he "quickly whipped around" his vehicle before noticing she was in a Wal-Mart uniform.

After learning she was headed to the Northshore Boulevard store, Peck said "m'am, that's a really long walk, jump in," according to the post. The pair chatted along the way about religion, life lessons and how she knew "no matter what" she needed to get to work. Not having a car was no excuse, she said, adding that she made the journey on foot at least once a week.

"That brief moment of me getting to spend some time with her made my day so much better. I don't think she knows how much hope she gave me and valuable life lesson she taught me," the post concludes.