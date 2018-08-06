The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority earns points for its recent strategic plan and governance shifts, but it must work harder to turn those big-picture changes into real benefits for transit riders, according to a report issued Monday by the city’s leading transit advocacy group.
The report from RIDE New Orleans says that even with the recent moves, transit riders can get to only about 10 percent of the region’s jobs in a half-hour or less, a figure that hasn't changed in the past two years.
It says that a pending study into whether some transit routes should be moved, a push to help the RTA live up to the “regional” in its name and more financing for the agency’s long-term transit plan could help improve that figure.
So could a competitive bidding process for the agency’s next operations contract and changes like dedicating portions of city streets exclusively to mass-transit vehicles, the group said.
“We did what we needed to with planning and public oversight,” RIDE Executive Director Alex Posorske said Monday. “But the average rider still hasn’t seen those benefits, and they are not going to until we see serious steps forward.”
RIDE New Orleans, which was launched in 2009, has become an increasingly important voice in conversations about public transit, particularly with the recent appointment of its co-founder, Fred Neal Jr., to the RTA’s board of directors.
Since 2014, the group has published an annual “State of Public Transit” report, advocating for everything from the strategic mobility plan the RTA unveiled last year to more buses on city streets.
Its latest document praises the RTA for crafting that 20-year game plan and for hiring Interim Executive Director Jared Munster to keep tabs on Transdev, the private transit company that manages the RTA’s operations.
Munster also got kudos for working to attract quality bidders to potentially replace Transdev when its contract is up in August 2019.
While Transdev intends to bid to retain the contract, that outcome isn’t guaranteed — and competitors need to be reassured of that so that they aren’t hesitant to go after the job, RIDE said.
To that end, the RTA in recent weeks has opened its doors to potential contractors who want to tour its offices or quiz staffers about its operations, as they prepare to respond to the RTA’s call for “expressions of interest” by Sept. 7.
Those responses will guide the request for proposals the RTA intends to put out Dec. 1, according to a website the agency created to attract new bidders.
RIDE also praised Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s appointments of Neal, Laura Bryan of Cantrell’s new city Office of Transportation and paratransit advocate Mark Raymond Jr. to the RTA’s board, along with the RTA’s new “real-time” transit tracking app.
But those moves alone won’t help the transit agency get more riders to the region’s jobs in less time, the group noted.
If that goal is to be achieved, the RTA’s long-term transit blueprint — which cost almost $1 million to create — must be more than just a piece of paper, RIDE warned.