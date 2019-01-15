Stepping onto the porch of Larry Rolling’s unassuming-looking Covington home, visitors are greeted by the purr of Nola, Rolling’s affectionate, fluffy cat.
Its fur is black and gold.
Inside, up the stairs into the closed-in attic space, is a home shrine to the Saints that can stack up to any domestic display in the Who Dat nation.
That’s because Rolling — the “Sign Man” — is a certified Saints “superfan,” and one of the first recognized with that title, according to the 2017 unofficial superfan reference guide, “The FANtastic Saints.”
Walking inside what he calls the “Saints room,” it’s clear why that title is well-deserved.
“It just has taken on a life of its own, really,” Rolling said of the room, which is littered from floor to ceiling with hundreds of hand-painted signs he has made for Saints games.
Rolling shows up regularly in media reports, and the room is also strewn with newspaper articles with dates ranging over nearly four decades, featuring photos of Rolling holding his signs with their prominent block letters.
“At last champions,” “NFC Championship bound” and — from the 2017 season — “Déjà vu 0-2” are among the dozens, if not more, that have landed Rolling in the spotlight.
But there’s one sign that looks different.
It sits in a corner of the room, neither hand-painted nor sports-themed. It’s clearly something that was professionally printed and meant for wide distribution: a campaign yard sign.
“Look — on a Sunday, I’m this, and then you have a picture of me at a council meeting like, you know, all professional. And they know Larry Rolling on Sunday is a whole different person,” Rolling said.
And that’s what separates Rolling from the rest of the “superfans” who will be in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for the NFC Championship Game this Sunday.
Larry Rolling is an elected official.
The District D Covington city councilman balks at the question of which is more important to him — sports or politics — though he does admit he’s been a Saints fan much longer than a politician.
“I’m an ambassador for the city of Covington, and I think when we switch gears to Sunday, I love my Saints, I love my city of New Orleans and I’m a voice for the fans,” said Rolling, a New Orleans native and Covington resident for the past 26 years.
As for his “first love” — the Saints — Rolling’s signage landed on seven front pages nationally the day of Super Bowl XLIV in February 2010. He has copies of publications from California to Florida with his picture that day.
His sign-making started at least before 1982, Rolling said, since that’s the oldest newspaper clipping he can find of himself — a copy of the Morning Advocate with a sign showing a fan’s disgust with the NFL players’ strike that year. He’s been a season ticket holder since 1978.
Rolling views himself as the “voice of the fans” every week, and he brings multiple signs to games, showing whichever one he feels is necessary given the fans' mood throughout the game.
Some are recycled, like the “NFC Championship bound” sign he brought to the Eagles game Sunday, as well as the “This is our house” sign he said got a nod of approval from Saints players Sunday as they ran past his seat into the locker room with a 14-10 halftime deficit.
Others he makes the night before the game, writing out what he feels shows the fans’ feelings as close to game time as possible.
Rolling said he jots down his ideas in a notebook — the shorter the better — then uses “just regular, water-based latex paint” to turn them into messages for fans and the team to see. He tries to make a new sign for every home game — a fact clear from the decades of signs throughout the room.
Rick Smith, the District E councilman and a candidate for Covington mayor in the March 30 election, said he’s kind of surprised Rolling hasn’t made some signs for council meetings, to rally support for favorite agenda items.
“He’s crazy. But look, he’s a passionate fan,” Smith said. “I’m waiting on him to start going to council meetings with signage.”
Smith added that having a “superfan” on the council is an easy excuse to give Rolling a hard time. But he said that even though it calls for more toned-down behavior, it’s clear Rolling brings the same passion to his work as a councilman that he does to yelling on Sundays in the Dome.
Rolling agrees with that assessment.
He said he plans to run for an at-large council seat March 30, following his two terms in the District D seat.
As for the near future, namely the Saints' shot to go to the Super Bowl, Rolling said the team should be ready this Sunday. After a bye week, they just had to brush the rust off in the first half against the Eagles, he said.
And he’s already got his signs ready for the game, with his signature one this week being “Destination Atlanta.”
Can't see video below? Click here.
Do the signs actually make a difference, though? Rolling thinks so — especially since an assistant coach once tore one apart after a poor performance — but ultimately, he’s just there to represent the fans.
“You know, if I made a tad of difference, I made a difference,” Rolling said. “If I didn’t, well, at least I tried.”