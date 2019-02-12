After pondering for months whether to put the kibosh on Entergy's plans for a $210 million power plant in New Orleans East, the New Orleans City Council appears poised to let the project go forward in exchange for a $5 million payment that would help finance other city priorities.

The council's Utility Committee on Thursday will consider accepting an offer from Entergy New Orleans to pay the $5 million and make other concessions if the council agrees to back down from recent threats to cancel the project over a scandal involving the use of paid actors to endorse it.

Council members and staffers said Tuesday the fine would be used to pay for badly needed projects at the Sewerage & Water Board, such as upgrades to a turbine that doesn't function in cold weather. They said Entergy would be required to take the $5 million out of its profits, not pass it on to customers.

Also complicating the push to shelve the plans: Entergy says it has already spent about $96 million on the new plant since the council approved it last March, even though on-site construction has not begun. Much of that expense would almost certainly be passed on to ratepayers were the project canceled.

Building the power plant "will certainly not satisfy everyone — but taking into consideration the current circumstances, it is a better outcome and avoids the most harm for the people of New Orleans," council members Jay H. Banks, Joe Giarrusso and Helena Moreno said in a joint statement.

The apparent decision drew harsh criticism from groups who have long opposed the proposed plant. "It would represent a real loss for the people of New Orleans if the council does vote for what is effectively Entergy’s proposed settlement," said Logan Atkinson Burke of the Alliance for Affordable Energy.

The resolution has the backing of all five members of the Utility Committee, which suggests its passage is a near certainty. In addition to Banks, Giarrusso and Moreno, the committee includes Jason Williams and Jared Brossett, the only current council members who voted for the plant originally and the two who first called for a revote last year.

The council has for months been discussing whether the use of professional actors by an Entergy subcontractor called Crowds on Demand — which recruited people to show up and speak in support of the plant at public meetings — so tainted the council's approval that a new vote was necessary.

After an investigation by the council found Entergy culpable, several council members appeared ready in October to levy a $5 million fine on the utility and leave it at that. But after several residents made impassioned pleas for the council to instead reconsider the original 6-1 approval, Williams and Brossett endorsed the idea, appearing to take some of their colleagues by surprise.

In January, the council proposed resolutions to "rescind and repeal" the earlier vote, but then delayed action on them until February. Meanwhile, Entergy submitted invoices showing that it had already spent at least $96 million on the plant, a fact that Moreno said complicated efforts to cancel approval.

That money would likely be charged to ratepayers even if the council canceled the plant, the council's utility consultants have said.

Entergy New Orleans' new CEO, David Ellis, promised to work with the S&WB on a long-term plan to provide reliable power to the agency. He also has pledged to conduct triennial reviews of new technologies that could boost the new power plant’s efficiency or reduce its emissions.

That was in addition to the $5 million cash payment the company has offered the city, which the council now says can be used for projects at the cash-starved S&WB.

Officials revealed last year after a boil-water advisory that the S&WB has long powered the city's sewer and water systems with a turbine that can only be used in temperatures above 45 degrees. The turbine was never outfitted with a heater that can remove ice crystals from its blades, because it was only designed to be used as a backup power source during hurricane seasons.

The $5 million could be used to equip that turbine appropriately, one council staffer said.

Abandoning a revote on the plant would mean a lawsuit challenging the council's original approval would likely continue through the courts, Burke said. Her group and others sued the city last year, but had planned to drop their case if the council revisited its decision. She added that Entergy's offer to help the S&WB is something it "should be doing anyway as part of their job."

"I would like to see everyone do their job and not be strong-armed to do so," she said.

Entergy has long said the new plant is necessary to provide a local source of power generation during peak use times, such as in the summer, and after disasters. But Burke's group and other critics have claimed the utility should incorporate more solar and other new technologies into the city's grid rather than building another traditional power plant.

+6 Entergy has already spent $96M on new power plant that City Council was planning to reconsider Entergy New Orleans says it has spent at least $96 million on a planned New Orleans East power plant that was approved by the City Council las…

City Council delays reconsideration of New Orleans East power plant; here are next steps Saying they need more time to consult with their advisers and hear from the public, New Orleans City Council members have decided to delay a v…