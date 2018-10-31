A boil-water advisory was issued Wednesday for parts of the east bank of St. Charles Parish.
All areas north of the Canadian Northern Railroad in New Sarpy and Destrehan are affected.
Residents are also under the advisory if they live in Destrehan and St. Rose east of Interstate 310 or along River Road and Airline Highway, extending to the Jefferson Parish line.
Albert Cammon Middle School, New Sarpy Elementary, St. Rose Elementary and Ethel Schoeffner Elementary are all in the affected area and will be provided with bottled water for drinking and washing hands.
The advisory, which will remain in effect until further notice by the St. Charles Parish Department of Waterworks, was issued after a contractor damaged a distribution water main in New Sarpy, according to parish officials.
As a result, District 1 on the east bank experienced low pressure in a large portion of the water supply system, officials said. The low pressure could allow contaminants to enter the water supply. The leak was later repaired.
Officials recommended that residents boil their water for 1 minute before drinking it or using it to make ice, brush teeth or prepare food.
The boil-water advisory will be rescinded when the Louisiana Department of Health has tested samples from the parish's water supply system and found them to be safe. Test results are expected on Thursday.