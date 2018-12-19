Two of Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni's top aides are returning to the private sector at the first of the year, one of them with an eye toward running for parishwide office in the fall.
Chief Operating Officer Keith Conley, Yenni's chief aide, said he has been considering his next move over the last three or four months and will likely run for either of the two parishwide council seats or the parish presidency in October. He considered running for Jefferson Parish Sheriff in March but did not.
Natalie Newton, the parish's deputy chief operating officer, said she will step down at the beginning of the year as well.
Conley, who was a Kenner City Council member before joining Yenni's administration, said which seat he will run for depends on who else gets into the race.
Asked if he would rule out the parish presidency if Yenni decides to run for reelection, Conley said it is too early to speculate on what role his boss' decision would play in his choice. But he said his preference would be to run for an open council seat. At this point, that would be the seat that will be vacated by Councilman Chris Roberts, who cannot run for reelection because of term limits.
The other parishwide seat will be open if Cynthia Lee-Sheng decides to run for parish president, which is widely expected.
Newton said she will take a job as an administration manager with T. Parker Host, which closed a deal this year for the former Avondale Shipyards. Newton denied that her decision had anything to do with Yenni's perceived political future, which has been bleak since the sexting scandal erupted in 2016.
"I had no intention of leaving," she said. "They sought me out." Newton's last day with the parish is Dec. 28.
Yenni said he had candidates in mind for both positions, but that he wasn’t ready to make any announcements yet.
He praised Conley, saying his Chief Operating Officer had done a “phenomenal job” of running the parish, which Yenni referred to as a “$650 million business.”
Yenni wasn’t surprised by Conley’s departure.
“Keith told me earlier this year he plans to explore his options,” Yenni said. “He’s got to do what’s right for him and his family.”
Newton and Conley have been close with Yenni since his days as Mayor of Kenner. Conley also served as an at-large councilman in the city.
Conley is just the latest to throw his hat into the ring for a parishwide seat. Yenni has yet to decide whether he will run for re-election. His predecessor, former Parish President John Young, announced months ago that he intends to run for the seat.
But the most formidable candidate may be Lee-Sheng, a respected and formidable politician. If she runs for parish president, it opens up a second at-large parish council seat.
Conley could face stiff opposition in the running for those seats: District 2 Councilman Paul Johnston has already announced that he intends to run for at least one of the seats; District 1 Councilman Ricky Templet is also a potential candidate.