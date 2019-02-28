The chairman of the Regional Transit Authority board defended his agency's move to approve, in private, a successor to the top executive of the private company that runs New Orleans' transit operations.
Flozell Daniels, who has served as chairman since last year and has been a member since 2011, said that his board can legally sign off on personnel decisions made by its private contractor, Transdev, without the fuss of a public vote.
“The public employees, which include the executive director and (executive secretary), are subject to that public conversation,” said Daniels. “The staff managers of Transdev are not subject to the same public conversation."
On Wednesday, the RTA board unanimously approved Transdev’s decision to replace Justin Augustine III, its vice president and the RTA’s general manager, with Darryll Simpson of Milwaukee, according to a statement Transdev issued.
The approval came after they discussed Simpson's qualifications in an executive session Tuesday, a private discussion held outside of the otherwise public meeting. The board is required to approve such appointments under its contract with the French transit conglomerate.
Robert Travis Scott of the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana, a nonpartisan government watchdog group, said a public board, like the RTA, must make any final decisions publicly, per state rules.
“The issue is not whether or not (a Transdev staffer) is a public employee, the issue is whether the RTA board is public,” said Scott, whose organization publishes several guides to the state's sunshine laws.
The state's open meetings law requires that members of public bodies conduct "public business... in an open and public manner."
Closed-door sessions are allowed to discuss a person's qualifications, but boards must exit those sessions and take any votes related to that conversation publicly, according to numerous attorney general's opinions, guidance from the state legislative auditor, and a plain reading of state law.
No exemption in that law exists for members of a public agency who oversee contractors or whom are discussing a contracted employee.
The rationale for open meetings rules is to force boards to conduct business that involves public dollars in a way that can be scrutinized by the public.
Scott Sternberg, an attorney who often represents The Advocate on First Amendment issues and also focuses on public-records laws, said there are only very limited exceptions for when a public body can conduct these types of votes privately. This scenario, he said, does not appear to meet that criteria.
"If the board is selecting something as innocuous as which tire vendor to use, or what color the uniforms should be for the people who provide the services, but they have to choose those things, they have to vote on it and it has to be in public," Sternberg said.
Augustine, a New Orleans native, has been the public face of the New Orleans transportation agency since 2009, responsible for all portions of its ferries, bus, and streetcar service.
His departure comes as the RTA prepares this September to bring its administrative team entirely in-house, and move away from the management model it has operated under for roughly a decade. Operations and maintenance will still be handled by Transdev, or potentially another contractor.
Officials praised Simpson's experience managing Milwaukee's streetcars under a similar public-private arrangement this week.
This is not the first time that the RTA has conducted business in a manner that open-meetings experts said could violate the rules.
In 2016, the board held at least some private discussions related to its former Executive Director, Greg Cook, by funneling emails back-and-forth between members of a search panel and interviewing Cook and other candidates separately. That kind of intentional dodging of the sunshine laws also goes against the spirit of the law, open government lawyer Mary Ellen Roy has said.
In addition to arguing that the latest discussion and decisions on Simpson would be exempt, Daniels also contested Transdev's characterization of the board's approval, saying "there was no unanimous approval, because there was no vote."
Asked how, if there was no vote, the board came to its decision, Daniels said only that the board believes that "having the right of refusal" of Transdev's hiring and firing is "not the same as taking an action, but it may very well be that we are wrong about that."
Polls, straw votes, or final or binding actions in closed sessions are also prohibited, according to the state Attorney General. So is teleconferencing members, or any other method achieved to authorize action that would "thwart the intent or the spirit of the open meetings law," the general's office has said.
The Attorney General and district attorneys are tasked with investigating and prosecuting open meetings law violations, and may do so on the basis of a complaint or on their own initiative.
Decisions made by public entities that are found to be in violation of the law may also be rendered void by a court. The City Council, for example, is facing an lawsuit alleging it violated the open meetings law when it approved last year a $210 million power plant, filed by opponents of the project who want that approval reversed.
As for Daniels' assertion about the board's decision, Scott was blunt: "You can't have something called an approval, without an approval."
Daniels said the board could revisit its contract's language when it hashes out a new management deal this fall. He said Simpson is not the only Transdev employee the board has approved in private fashion, though he didn't provide names.
Since the board renegotiated its contract in 2015 to give it the right to approve its contractors' senior staffers, Transdev has hired Chief Strategy Officer Adelee LeGrand.