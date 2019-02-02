METAIRIE, La. — Two firefighters were left injured after battling a blaze at a Jefferson Parish apartment complex Saturday night, according to a report from WWL-TV.
The fire started around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday at the DeLimon Place apartments in Old Metairie.
Officials said that as of 6:50 p.m. the blaze was under control.
Dave Tibbetts, Chief of the Jefferson Parish Eastbank Consolidated Fire Department, said that two firefighters were injured during the incident and no civilian injuries were reported.
The two injured firefighters were transported to University Medical Center for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time.