John O’Neal Jr., a civil rights activist, playwright and actor who co-founded the Free Southern Theater in 1963 and Junebug Productions in 1980, died Feb. 15 in New Orleans. He was 78 and had been suffering from dementia.
The Free Southern Theater was often described as the cultural arm of the civil rights movement, with the word “free” in its name referring both to the price of admission and its work toward equality.
“My job is to make art that supports and encourages people who are trying to make change,” O’Neal said. “That’s what gives the art its path, its direction.”
O’Neal’s work broke new ground for aligning art with social change. “If you work at the intersection of arts and activism or cultural organizing, John O’Neal is one of the people who helped make that possible,” said his daughter Wendi Autumn Moore-O’Neal, 45, a local educator and organizer.
Though he was intense, he also had a twinkle in his eye and a charm that put people at ease. Even in his last days, said Carol Bebelle, executive director of the Ashé Cultural Arts Center, when asked how he was, he would offer his longtime response: “If I was any better, I couldn’t stand it.”
Born in Mound City, Illinois, O’Neal graduated from Southern Illinois University and joined the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, where he worked as a field secretary and coordinator for the Freedom School Program of the Freedom Summer in Mississippi project of 1964.
Though it would soon move to New Orleans, the Free Southern Theater was founded in 1963 at Tougaloo College in Mississippi, where O’Neal and co-founders Gilbert Moses and Doris Derby were involved with SNCC, one of the nation’s main civil rights groups. They aimed to create a theater that was “as unique to the Negro people as the origin of blues and jazz.”
Their first donation, a $15 check, came from poet Langston Hughes. “We considered framing that check,” O’Neal recalled in an interview. “But we needed that $15.”
Shortly afterward, when O’Neal went home and said that he wanted to be a playwright, his father said, “What do you intend to do for a living?” O’Neal replied: “I don’t intend to work for a living. I intend to live for my work.”
The theater company traveled through Mississippi and Louisiana, living with black families and performing on makeshift outdoor stages and inside private homes and churches.
From the start, O’Neal told audiences, “You are the actors,” and audience members often chimed in during performances and sometimes even got on the stage.
In 1964, Free Southern Theater moved into an empty warehouse near the Desire housing project in New Orleans, then into an abandoned supermarket on Louisa Street. Writers like Tom Dent and Kalamu ya Salaam became integral parts of the company, which gained national prominence.
Though O’Neal was a prolific writer, penning hundreds of essays, comedies, poems and dramas, he was best known for his one-man shows starring folk character Junebug Jabbo Jones.
As O’Neal described him, “Junebug is heir to a long tradition of trickster characters found in the folklore of African and other oppressed peoples who have been obligated by history and circumstance to oppose power with wit.”
In 1980, when Free Southern Theater closed, O’Neal founded Junebug Productions. He served as its artistic director until he retired in 2011, while also traveling the nation, working as a playwright and visiting professor.
Always, during his visits, he stressed the power of “story circles.”
“The story circle is perhaps the most important development that John O’Neal made,” said Kalamu ya Salaam. “During the 1950s and 1960s, the overwhelming majority of black people lacked formal education. But in story circles, everybody — the janitor, the cleaning lady, or anyone else most of us overlook — has an equal contribution to make to the group — to society, if you will.”
Survivors include his wife, Bertha O’Neal; a son, William Edward Burkhardt O’Neal of Greenbelt, Md.; a daughter, Wendi Moore-O’Neal of New Orleans; a brother, Wendell O’Neal, of Cincinnati; a sister, Pamela O’Neal Moody of Greenbelt; a stepson, Arnold Ragas; seven grandchildren; and a great-grandson.
Visitation will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel, 3933 Washington Ave. A memorial service will be held later.