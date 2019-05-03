Audubon Zoo's signature fundraiser will have to get creative, but it will go off as scheduled Friday evening despite a boil water advisory for the area.

The event begins at 8 p.m. at the Magazine Street Zoo, not far from where a 114-year-old water main broke in the Freret area, flooding streets and sending water pressure plunging. A version of the event for kids is also still expected to go off as planned, with admission beginning at 6 p.m.

Zoo water attractions, however, will be closed Saturday due to the advisory, including Cool Zoo and Gator Run lazy river.

The boil advisory will remain in effect until the water can be tested for contaminants. As of 2 p.m. workers were still attempting to isolate the issue.

Zoo officials said they are "taking all safety precautions" for the annual fundraiser, though, which officials say generates more than $1 million each year.

Restaurants catering the event have been notified, according to a news release. Hand sanitizer and bottled water will also be readily available.

"Audubon is hopeful the advisory will be lifted before the event, but if not, they are prepared," read the release. The event, now in its 42nd year, is sponsored by Hancock Whitney, with the focus on conservation efforts for giraffes.

