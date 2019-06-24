A boil water advisory that affected much of St. John the Baptist Parish — with the exception of LaPlace — has been lifted, a parish spokeswoman said Monday afternoon.
The advisory went into effect Sunday afternoon, after a mechanical failure at the Lions Water Treatment Facility, which serves the parish’s entire west bank as well as Garyville, Reserve and Mt. Airy on the east bank.
Water samples sent to the Louisiana Department of Health tested negative for contaminants, and water is safe for use and consumption, according to the spokeswoman.
The Department of Health is required to complete the tests for the advisory to be lifted.
“The St. John the Baptist Parish Utilities Department appreciate all efforts made during the advisory and apologize for the inconvenience bestowed on residents and businesses in the affected areas,” parish administration said in a statement.