VICE's sports true crime series "Red Cards" recently revisited the April 2016 killing of former Saints player Will Smith, which resulted in a 25-year prison sentence for Cardell Hayes despite Hayes' claims that he justifiably shot Smith in self-defense.

Hayes was also convicted of wounding Smith's wife Racquel during a confrontation following two car collisions in the Lower Garden District in quick succession. Hayes is appealing his convictions of manslaughter and attempted manslaughter.

The 40-minute film is slickly produced and counts on interviews with people close to both Smith — such as former Saints receiver Lance Moore — and Hayes, including his mother, Dawn Mumphrey. Hayes' family provided the film crew with home videos showing him with his young son that also appear to be exclusive.

Can't see the video below? Click here.

Many aspects of the case that are explored have previously been reported. But the documentary presents them in a concise narrative that will be helpful to anyone hoping to introduce themselves to the case or seeking a refresher on a violent confrontation that left one father to dead and sent another to prison.

Staff writer Ramon Antonio Vargas

MORE COVERAGE

Attorney for Cardell Hayes, who killed Saints star Will Smith, asks judges to toss conviction An attorney for Cardell Hayes faced a panel of skeptical judges on Wednesday as he asked them to toss out his client's conviction for killing …

Cardell Hayes' contentious pick for appeal attorney approved by judge as lengthy process begins Signing on to handle the appeal of a convicted felon is usually a simple process in Louisiana. But nothing has ever been simple in the case of…

+4 Graphics: What led to Will Smith's fatal shooting, according to prosecution Below is a retelling of the events that led to the shooting death of Will Smith and injury of Smith's wife, Racquel.