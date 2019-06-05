Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni and other officials said Wednesday that the parish is prepared to weather the 2019 hurricane season, but they stressed that fast-moving storms can shorten the amount of time people have to evacuate.
Yenni also said that the east bank site for publicly assisted evacuation has changed from the Joseph S. Yenni Building in Elmwood to Delgado Community College's Jefferson Campus at 5200 Blair Drive in Metairie.
The west bank evacuation gathering site remains the Alario Center at 2000 Segnette Boulevard in Westwego.
The 2019 hurricane season is forecast to be an average one, though officials have stressed that it takes only one storm to threaten lives and property.
Like their counterparts in New Orleans last week, Yenni and other Jefferson officials said that Hurricanes Michael and Florence last year demonstrated that storms can develop quickly and change course suddenly, leaving residents with little time to react.
“You may not have enough time to sit and ponder whether or not you are going to evacuate,” said Joe Valiente, the parish's director of emergency preparedness. “Once the order is given by public officials, you have to leave immediately. And you can facilitate that early launch by being prepared and having a simple emergency kit put together.”
All residents are urged to have an evacuation plan for their families and pets with two routes and two destinations.
More information on storm readiness is available at jeffparish.net, where residents can click on the "Hurricane Season" link.
Valiente said the parish has worked with state officials and changed its process for publicly assisted evacuations to deal with scenarios where there isn’t much notice.
“We will get as many people out of harm’s way as we are able to,” he said. “We feel that we can extend that timeline … and go down as low as 12, eight or even zero” hours before the arrival of tropical storm-force winds at the coastline.
Valiente added, however, that while state and parish agencies can work up until the last minute, residents requiring assistance with evacuating should have contacted the parish ahead of time or found their way to one of the two evacuation centers as early as possible.
He noted there were instances last season in Houston when the city ran out of buses to evacuate people.
Residents in the lower parts of the parish need to account for the extra time they need to evacuate and the lack of alternate routes, the officials said.
Valiente said the parish trained 100 first responders in swift-water rescue techniques last year and has 50 boats available to deploy in a flooding situation.
Nursing homes need to have their own evacuation plans, but the parish has contacted the three largest assisted-living facilities as well.
Yenni said there are 292 employees ready to operate 70 pump stations and 187 pumps. He said the parish is at 99 percent pumping capacity and will be at 100 percent in July.
The parish has been cleaning out catch basins, Yenni said, and he urged residents to check to make sure the ones on their street are clear. Any catch basins needing parish attention should be reported to (504) 736-6751.
Hurricane season in New Orleans: Worrying questions arise with Mississippi River still at high level
The Mississippi River has been swollen for months with water flowing down from the north, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has opened the Bonnet Carre Spillway twice this spring, for the first time in history. The Corps opens the spillway to drain off excess water when the river height hits 17 feet at the Carrollton gauge in New Orleans.
Heath Jones, chief of emergency management for the Corps' New Orleans District, said the Mississippi River levees have been inspected and there are no areas of concern. He said any sand boils and seepage spots along the levees are being monitored twice daily.
"We recognize this as a threat going into hurricane season," said Jones, referring to the potential for water to overtop the river levees if a tropical storm hits the area while the river is unusually high. "We will continue to monitor and work with the National Weather Service on forecasts and what a tropical system would mean to that (levee) system ... The river is supposed to be up for at least the next month or so, and hopefully after that it will start to recede."
Jones said that if a storm comes, residents should follow the instructions of parish officials.
"If they are asking you to evacuate due to an overtopping situation, we ask you to heed that advice and evacuate as necessary," he said.