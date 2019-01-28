Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni released the annual State of the Parish Monday, using the video presentation to tout some infrastructure and development projects in the parish over the past year.
They include striking a deal with a private developer to put the former Avondale shipyard facility back into commerce; the construction of six new pump stations; the filling of 17,000 potholes; and changes to the federal flood maps that reduced insurance rates on 52,000 structures.
The 15 minute video, which can be seen on the parish's YouTube channel here, comes as Yenni's potential challengers for the parish president job are beginning to line up ahead of the election in October.
Yenni, who is widely considered vulnerable to a challenge due to the sexting scandal that engulfed his administration early in his tenure, has yet to announce whether or not he is running for reelection. If he does, he would face at-large Councilwoman Cynthia Lee-Sheng and former parish president John Young.
In the video, Yenni also looks ahead at 2019. He notes that $43 million has been dedicated by the Regional Planning Commission in new projects for Jefferson in 2019.
Yenni has already outlined these developments in the annual State of Jefferson luncheon in November, but the video is a continuation of the practice he started in 2017.