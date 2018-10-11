City officials on Thursday unveiled a new indoor pool and 2nd District police station in Gert Town, both of which will offer new public amenities to a neighborhood officials see as a target for investment.
The two new buildings, built with a combination of city and FEMA funding, were started last year on a former public school site that was picked in consultation with former Xavier University President Norman Francis and neighborhood residents.
The 15,000 square foot natatorium houses a six-lane, 25-yard-long swimming pool and replaces a public pool nearby that was damaged during Hurricane Katrina and demolished in 2011. The $7.8 million price tag includes $6.2 million in FEMA funding.
“This is truly a catalyst for the revitalization of Gert Town,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell, who represented the neighborhood while on the City Council.
There are three other public indoor pools in New Orleans. But with a depth of 10 feet, the Gert Town Natatorium will be the only one deep enough to be used to train lifeguards and police, fire and emergency medical service personnel on water rescues year-round, Interim NORDC CEO Maya Wyche said.
The 17,000 square foot 2nd District Station will provide a new home for officers patrolling the southwest corner of the city. The $8.3 million project, which includes $6.6 million in FEMA funds, replaces the old station on Magazine Street, which the department says it had outgrown.
NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison said moving the station would not change the way officers patrol the district.
The station includes space that can be used by community organizations for events, something that Together Gert Town Neighborhood Association Co-Founder Robert McKnight said could help provide “a great opportunity for locals to interact with police” and an example of how community policing should be done.
Beyond that, open spaces on the small property itself can serve as a small pocket park and even include a miniature amphitheater for performances, officials said.
While Thursday’s event was the ceremonial opening of the buildings, the pool has been open to the public since the summer and police began moving into the district station about a month ago.
City Councilman Jay Banks, who represents the area, said the facilities will provide an example of the importance of providing recreation opportunities as a way to reduce crime.
Pointing first to the natatorium and then to the police station, Banks said, “The more we do over there, the less we have to do over here.”