Three floors of the Jefferson Parish General Government Building in Gretna suffered “significant” water damage this weekend after a janitorial mishap on the fifth floor, according to a Facebook post from Jefferson Parish government.
The building will be open for normal operations on Monday, the post stated.
The third, fourth and fifth floors of the building suffered damage, according to parish government, which has emergency contractors on site to mitigate the damage.
“I’d like to thank Director of General Services Anthony Francis and the General Services team for their quick response to the damage and in the cleanup process,” said Parish President Mike Yenni. “This is another example of great work by our dedicated Jefferson Parish employees.”
Parish government is expected to provide additional information as it becomes available.