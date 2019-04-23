New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell picked a fight with the hospitality industry Monday when she decided to push three bills through the Ways and Means Committee that industry leaders oppose.

One bill passed. It would raise the tax on hotel guests by 1 percentage point to pay for road and drainage needs in New Orleans.

The committee will take up two more bills Tuesday morning that they discussed yesterday that would provide additional infrastructure funding.

Stephen Perry, the president and chief executive officer of New Orleans & Co., the industry point person in the talks, said in an interview before the hearing began that what the mayor wants to do will threaten tax funding that helps put on the Super Bowl, the Essence Festival and other major events held at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, as well as tax funding for State Police troopers in the French Quarter.

At issue is House Bill 521, which the committee is scheduled to hear on Tuesday morning.

The bill would authorize the city to take a portion of a “self-assessment” tax that the hotel industry decided to impose on its guests. Perry said the bill is unconstitutional because the self-assessment is essentially a dues membership.

The Cantrell administration is moving forward on the three bills because talks with hospitality industry to settle on a funding plan have stalled.

